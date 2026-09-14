Thailand Inheritance Law: What Happens Without a Will

When someone dies in Thailand without a will, the immediate concern is clear: who receives the property, money, bank accounts, and other assets? Thai intestate succession rules under the Civil and Commercial Code determine which family members may inherit, but the surviving spouse’s share depends on the relatives who remain and doesn’t automatically transfer the entire estate.

Before assets can reach the heirs, the family may need to separate marital property, prove relationships, gather official records, and apply for court administration. Foreign heirs can also face additional questions involving translated documents, Thai property restrictions, bank procedures, and tax filings. These issues are separate from the practical paperwork that follows a death, including the Thai death paperwork for foreign families.

This guide provides general information based on Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code and Revenue Department rules, not personal legal advice. It explains the order of statutory heirs, the spouse’s potential share, estate administration, inheritance tax, and the steps families should take before transferring assets.

Key Takeaways

Without a valid will, Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code distributes an estate among six statutory heir classes, starting with descendants and parents.

The surviving spouse always inherits, but the share may equal a child’s share, one-half, two-thirds, or the entire estate.

Families must separate marital property from the deceased person’s estate before dividing inherited assets.

Banks, land offices, and courts may require death, marriage, identity, and relationship documents before releasing or transferring property.

Inheritance tax generally applies above THB 100 million per beneficiary, while spouses are exempt. See this Thai inheritance law overview. A Thai will and estate plan can reduce uncertainty.

Thai Inheritance Law: What Happens Without a Will?

Thailand’s intestate succession rules apply when a person dies without a valid will. They can also apply when a will covers only part of the estate, leaving the remaining assets undistributed. In either situation, Thai law determines who inherits and how the estate is divided.

How intestate succession works

The main rules appear in Book 6 of Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code, titled “Succession.” Under Section 1599, succession begins when the person dies. The estate then passes to the heirs under Thai law, although heirs may still need court orders, official documents, and estate administration before they can access or transfer assets.

Section 1620 generally directs an estate without an effective will to the statutory heirs. These heirs fall into six classes:

Descendants Parents Full-blood brothers and sisters Half-blood brothers and sisters Grandparents Uncles and aunts

The higher classes normally exclude the lower classes. For example, surviving children usually prevent siblings, grandparents, or aunts and uncles from inheriting under the statutory order. The surviving spouse also inherits, but the spouse’s share depends on which relatives remain. You can review the Thai succession provisions in Book 6 for the related code sections.

Marital property comes first

Inheritance is separate from marital property. Before dividing an estate, the family must identify which assets already belong to the surviving spouse. Property classified as marital property, or sin somros, is generally divided between the spouses first. Only the deceased person’s share then enters the estate.

The surviving spouse keeps their own portion of marital property and may inherit an additional share from the deceased’s portion. If children survive, the spouse generally receives a share equal to one child’s share. Different relatives can produce different results, so a spouse does not automatically receive everything.

Why the process can become complicated

The estate may include land, company interests, debts, bank accounts, or assets in another country. Foreign heirs may also face Thai land ownership restrictions and transfer deadlines. For estates involving land held through a Thai spouse, review the rules on Thai spouse land ownership and inheritance.

Although inheritance begins at death, heirs often need death certificates, marriage records, birth certificates, title documents, and a court-appointed estate administrator before they can control the assets.

Who Inherits First Under Thailand’s Intestate Succession Rules?

Descendants are the first statutory heir class under Section 1629 of Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code. The order then moves to parents, full-blood brothers and sisters, half-blood brothers and sisters, grandparents, and finally uncles and aunts. A higher class usually excludes the lower classes, so relatives don’t all inherit simply because they share a family connection.

Children, adopted children, and recognized children

A biological child generally inherits as a descendant. An adopted child also belongs to this first class and is treated as a descendant for inheritance purposes. The adopted child therefore inherits alongside other children under the statutory rules, rather than falling into a separate or lower category. The Thai statutory heir provisions contain the related rules on descendants and adopted children.

A child born outside marriage has the same status as a legitimate child for inheritance purposes when the father has legally legitimated the child. Legal legitimation may involve acknowledgment, registration, marriage to the mother, or a court judgment, depending on the facts. However, an unrecognized child doesn’t automatically receive the same inheritance status merely because biological parentage may exist.

The family may need documents that establish the relationship, such as:

The child’s birth certificate or birth registration.

Adoption papers and related registration records.

Evidence of legitimation or a court judgment.

Family registration documents, identification records, and marriage documents.

If a child qualifies as a descendant, surviving children can prevent parents, siblings, grandparents, or aunts and uncles from inheriting directly under the lower classes. The surviving spouse may still inherit under separate spouse-share rules.

How representation changes the result

Representation can change who receives a deceased heir’s share. For example, suppose a person dies while one child is still alive and another child died earlier, leaving two children. The surviving child normally receives that child’s own share. The deceased child’s two children may represent their parent and divide the share that would have gone to the parent.

As a result, the grandchildren don’t necessarily inherit an extra share simply because they are descendants. They usually divide their deceased parent’s portion between them. This rule can also apply in other statutory classes named by law, subject to the specific requirements for representation.

The outcome depends on when each family member died, whether anyone was legally excluded, and the full family structure. Complicated family trees should be checked with a Thai lawyer before the family distributes estate assets.

How Much Does the Surviving Spouse Inherit?

The surviving spouse does not automatically receive the entire estate. Thailand first separates marital property, then applies the intestate inheritance rules to the deceased person’s remaining assets.

Marital property is separated before inheritance

Property acquired during marriage may be marital property, known as sin somros. The surviving spouse generally keeps their own share of that property before the deceased person’s estate is divided. Only the deceased’s share, along with the deceased’s separate property, passes to the statutory heirs.

For example, if a couple owns THB 10 million in marital property, the surviving spouse may first retain THB 5 million as their marital share. The remaining THB 5 million enters the estate. If the deceased also owned separate property, that property may be added before the inheritance shares are calculated.

Don’t assume every bank account, home, or business asset belongs entirely to the estate. The account holder’s name or title may not answer the full question. The source of the purchase money, the date of acquisition, existing debts, and the applicable property regime can all affect classification.

Before calculating shares, review:

Title records and company ownership documents.

Purchase agreements and payment records.

Marriage registration documents.

Loan agreements and evidence of outstanding debt.

Any prenuptial agreement.

Thailand’s rules on marital property and divorce can also help explain the difference between sin somros and separate property. A legal divorce ends spousal inheritance rights, but living apart does not necessarily do so. Separation alone isn’t the same as a completed divorce under Thai law.

How Section 1635 divides the estate

After marital property is liquidated, Section 1635 determines the spouse’s share of the deceased’s estate:

If descendants inherit, the spouse generally receives the same share as one child.

If parents or full-blood siblings are the relevant heirs, the spouse generally receives one-half.

If only half-blood siblings, grandparents, or uncles and aunts inherit, the spouse generally receives two-thirds.

If no statutory heirs exist, the spouse generally receives the entire inheritance.

The Section 1635 statutory heir rules provide the framework, but the final calculation can change because of debts, prior gifts, ownership records, or a prenuptial agreement.

For instance, if the deceased leaves a spouse and two children, the deceased’s net estate is generally divided into three equal shares. The spouse receives one-third, and each child receives one-third. That calculation applies only after the spouse’s own marital property has been removed from the estate.

The Practical Process for Claiming an Intestate Estate in Thailand

Claiming an intestate estate usually requires more than proving that you are a relative. The family must identify the estate, confirm each heir’s legal status, address debts and taxes, and obtain authority to deal with banks, land offices, companies, and other asset holders.

When an estate administrator or court order may be needed

Start by obtaining the deceased person’s death certificate and collecting records that show the family tree. These may include identification documents, marriage and birth certificates, adoption or legitimation records, and house registration documents. Next, identify and value assets, locate debts, and check for any existing will.

Common records include:

Land title documents and property agreements.

Bank statements and investment records.

Company ownership documents and business accounts.

Loan agreements, bills, and other debt evidence.

Tax records and insurance policies.

An estate administrator gathers the assets, protects them, pays valid debts and estate expenses, handles required tax duties, and distributes what remains to the lawful heirs. In Thailand, a court appointment may be needed when several heirs cannot agree, an asset holder refuses to release property without formal authority, or the estate includes disputed assets, minors, missing heirs, or cross-border property.

Banks, land offices, condominium juristic persons, and companies may each request different documents. A court order appointing an administrator can provide the authority those institutions need, but court practice and document requirements vary by case. A written family agreement may help with an uncontested distribution only when it is legally valid and properly documented.

Why foreign heirs and Thai land require special care

Being an heir does not automatically mean that a non-Thai person can register or keep every type of Thai property. Land ownership restrictions, transfer rules, sale requirements, condominium quotas, treaty rights, and government procedures must be checked for the specific asset and heir.

For example, a Chanote confirms registered land details, but it does not remove nationality-based ownership restrictions. Review the Thai Chanote land title guide before relying on title records. Special agricultural rights, including Sor Por Kor land, may follow different rules, as explained in guidance on inheriting Sor Por Kor land.

Before signing a transfer or sale agreement, review the Thai Land Code and current Land Office guidance. Families handling foreign heirs, Thai land, minors, missing heirs, or contested assets should obtain advice from a qualified Thai lawyer.

Inheritance Tax, Debts, and the Costs of Settling the Estate

Before heirs divide property, they must calculate the estate’s net value and identify the taxes and expenses connected with administration. Inheritance tax is separate from the legal order of succession. Under the current Revenue Department framework, tax generally applies only to the amount one beneficiary receives from one deceased person above THB 100 million, after permitted deductions such as inherited debts.

The general inheritance tax rate is 10%. A 5% rate may apply when the beneficiary is an ascendant or descendant, while a surviving spouse is exempt. A taxable beneficiary generally must file and pay within 150 days of receiving the inheritance using Revenue Department Form ภ.ม.60. If that taxpayer dies before filing, the estate administrator may need to submit the return and pay within the applicable period after appointment.

How debts affect what heirs receive

An estate is not simply the total value of everything the deceased owned. Mortgages, personal loans, unpaid taxes, business liabilities, credit balances, and other valid obligations may reduce the amount available for distribution. Heirs should gather loan agreements, account statements, tax notices, guarantees, and creditor claims before calculating their shares.

Selling or distributing assets too early can create problems. The family may later discover a mortgage, disputed title, unpaid tax, or business debt that must be paid from the same property or sale proceeds. Therefore, confirm liabilities, ownership records, title issues, and tax obligations before transferring anything.

Other settlement costs may include legal fees, court fees, valuation charges, land office fees, bank charges, and taxes connected with selling or transferring property. For real estate, also check land and building tax on inherited property. The amount depends on the asset, transaction, and procedure, so don’t rely on a fixed estimate.

A simple document and tax checklist

Collect the following records before contacting banks, courts, or government offices:

Identity and family records: the death certificate, identification documents, house registration records, marriage certificate, birth certificates, adoption or legitimation records, and proof of heir status.

the death certificate, identification documents, house registration records, marriage certificate, birth certificates, adoption or legitimation records, and proof of heir status. Asset and debt records: title documents, condominium records, company documents, bank records, investment statements, loan agreements, creditor notices, and evidence of outstanding taxes.

title documents, condominium records, company documents, bank records, investment statements, loan agreements, creditor notices, and evidence of outstanding taxes. Estate administration documents: the court order or other estate administrator authority where applicable, plus agreements approving the distribution.

the court order or other estate administrator authority where applicable, plus agreements approving the distribution. Tax documents: valuation records, proof of inherited debts and deductions, payment receipts, and Form ภ.ม.60 when inheritance tax applies.

Keep certified copies. If a foreign bank, court, or government agency is involved, arrange the required translations and authentications before submission. Tax treatment can change based on the asset, value, relationship, and available exemptions, so confirm the current position with the Revenue Department or a qualified Thai tax professional.

Common Mistakes Families Make Without a Will

Even when Thai inheritance law identifies the heirs, practical mistakes can delay access to assets or create disputes. Families should confirm legal rights and document the estate before anyone promises, transfers, or sells property.

Assuming one family member inherits everything

The oldest child doesn’t automatically inherit the estate. Likewise, a surviving spouse isn’t automatically the sole owner. The spouse’s share depends on the relatives who survive, while children, parents, and other qualified heirs may also have rights.

Families sometimes rely on verbal promises made during the deceased person’s lifetime. Those promises may not change statutory inheritance rights or prove ownership. Use written agreements only after confirming that they comply with Thai law.

Overlooking family status and marital property

Ignoring sin somros can produce the wrong estate calculation. The surviving spouse may first retain their share of marital property, while only the deceased person’s portion passes to the heirs. Review marriage records, purchase documents, loan records, and any prenuptial agreement before dividing assets.

Adopted children and legally legitimated children can also have inheritance rights. Missing adoption papers, foreign records, or proof of legitimation may cause delays or exclude a rightful heir from early discussions. Gather certified records before filing claims or signing a distribution agreement.

A family tree is not enough by itself. Thai authorities may require documents that prove each relationship.

Distributing assets before checking obligations

Heirs should not empty accounts, sell property, or divide valuables before identifying debts and taxes. Mortgages, personal loans, unpaid taxes, and creditor claims can reduce the net estate. Early transfers may also create disputes when an administrator later needs those assets to settle liabilities.

Signing Thai-language documents without a reliable explanation creates another risk. Before signing a release, consent, sale contract, or family settlement, obtain an accurate translation and independent advice.

Foreign heirs face an additional mistake: assuming they can automatically keep inherited Thai land. Land ownership restrictions can require permission or disposal, even when the inheritance claim is valid. Review Thai property ownership rules for foreigners before accepting a transfer.

Create a written asset list, update family records, and collect documents early. For estates involving land, businesses, foreign heirs, minors, or disagreement, seek advice from a qualified Thai lawyer before anyone distributes property. For the land-law framework, see Thailand’s inheritance law provisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thai intestate succession can look straightforward until property, foreign heirs, debts, or missing records enter the picture. These answers address practical questions that often arise after a death without a will.

What happens if someone dies in Thailand without any known relatives?

The estate doesn’t become available to the first person who claims it. Authorities and the estate administrator must investigate the statutory heir order, verify family relationships, identify debts and taxes, and protect the remaining assets.

When no reliable family records or relatives can be found, the estate may require formal investigation and court involvement. Legal help is important because an incorrect distribution can expose the administrator and claimants to later disputes.

Can a foreign spouse inherit from a Thai spouse who dies without a will?

Yes, a foreign spouse may inherit as a surviving spouse under Thailand’s statutory succession rules. However, the share depends on which children, parents, or other statutory heirs also survive, and the couple’s marital property must be separated first.

The asset type also matters. Inherited Thai land can create ownership restrictions for a foreign spouse, so inheritance rights don’t automatically allow permanent land ownership. Review foreign spouse property and inheritance considerations before accepting a land transfer.

Does a surviving spouse inherit the house automatically?

No. Ownership depends on how the house and land were acquired, whose name appears on the title, the marital property regime, and the other surviving heirs. The spouse may retain a marital property share and inherit an additional share from the deceased’s estate.

That combination doesn’t necessarily create sole ownership. Check the title, purchase records, marriage documents, debts, and any prenuptial agreement before selling or transferring the property.

How long does an intestate inheritance case take in Thailand?

There is no fixed timeline for every estate. Complete documents and an uncontested asset may move more smoothly, while missing heirs, minors, foreign records, land, businesses, or family disputes can add substantial delay.

A Thai lawyer should review the estate early and confirm requirements with the relevant court, bank, land office, or other institution.

Do heirs have to pay tax before receiving an inheritance?

Not every inheritance creates the same tax bill. The result depends on the recipient, taxable value, exemptions, deductions, and the type and location of the assets. When inheritance tax applies, the return and payment are generally due within 150 days of receiving the taxable inheritance.

Confirm the current position with Thailand’s Revenue Department before transferring or selling assets.

Can heirs divide the estate privately without going to court?

Some families can agree on distribution and complete transfers without a contested court case. Still, banks, land offices, and companies may require formal proof of authority or a court-appointed estate administrator.

A private agreement shouldn’t replace title checks, debt review, tax compliance, and legal advice when the estate includes land, foreign heirs, minors, or disputed assets.