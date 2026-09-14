Sondhi Threatens Protests if EC Clears Senate Suspects

BANGKOK – Veteran protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul has issued a stark warning. He is threatening to launch major street protests if the Election Commission (EC) clears the 229 suspects involved in the 2024 Senate collusion case. The EC is expected to announce its decision on September 14, 2026, marking a critical moment for Thai politics. If the ruling fails to align with the rule of law, Sondhi has signaled he will lead demonstrations.

Sondhi, the former yellow-shirt leader, has recently returned to the political spotlight. He officially launched his “Take Back Our Thailand” campaign earlier this month. This new movement targets a range of issues, from foreign “grey capital” to corruption under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government. Now, Sondhi has made the EC’s upcoming decision a major political test.

Key Takeaways:

Sondhi Limthongkul threatens mass protests if the EC dismisses the case against 229 Senate election suspects.

The EC’s crucial ruling on the alleged collusion is scheduled for September 14, 2026.

Sondhi’s newly launched “Take Back Our Thailand” campaign links this domestic issue to wider concerns about corruption and foreign influence.

The pressure on the Election Commission is mounting from multiple sides. Over the weekend, the civic group iLaw organized a 12-kilometer march in Bangkok. The event was part of a larger campaign to urge the EC to prosecute all 229 individuals implicated in the scandal. Representatives from the opposition People’s Party, including leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, joined the march. They demanded transparency and integrity in the EC’s decision-making process.

If the EC chooses to dismiss the allegations, civil society groups have promised action. iLaw stated they possess a large volume of evidence. If the case is terminated, they pledge to release the case documents to the public. This move aims to maintain a system of public scrutiny, even if official channels fail. The public demand for accountability leaves the EC with little room for delay.

Potential Political Fallout Over Senate Verdict

The EC’s decision will have significant consequences. A full indictment could disqualify current senators and allied politicians. This might even open the door for party dissolution petitions. Conversely, a dismissal could expose the commissioners to criminal charges for dereliction of duty. It would also likely trigger the protests promised by Sondhi. A selective indictment, targeting only those with clear financial trails, is another possibility.

Prime Minister Anutin has so far offered minimal responses to Sondhi’s threats. However, the government faces a tense situation. The Senate collusion case is seen by critics as one of the largest potential frauds in Thai political history. With Sondhi tying this domestic scandal to his broader anti-corruption platform, the political temperature in Bangkok is rising fast.

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