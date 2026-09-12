Politics

Thailand Targets OECD Membership By 2028

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Thailand Targets OECD Membership by 2028

BANGKOK – Thailand is pushing hard to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development by 2028. The nation wants to escape the middle-income trap and boost its international investment credibility. However, achieving this prestigious status requires a rigorous overhaul of domestic governance and business laws.

To drive this initiative, the government formed a national steering committee to oversee the complex accession process. Anutin Charnvirakul chairs this high-level panel, working closely with various state agencies to meet international standards. The committee views this process as an essential catalyst for long-term economic transparency and global competitiveness.

Key Takeaways

  • Thailand aims to secure full OECD membership by 2028, led by a dedicated national steering committee chaired by Anutin Charnvirakul.
  • Accession requires passing three critical legal reforms targeting foreign bribery, corporate liability, and tax-deductible bribe payments.
  • The National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Revenue Department are spearheading efforts to align Thai laws with rigorous global transparency standards.

Overcoming the Anti-Bribery Roadblock

Joining the OECD is widely considered a benchmark of global economic credibility and trade transparency. For Thailand, the most significant immediate hurdle is satisfying the strict demands of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. The country must formally join this convention before the Working Group on Bribery can complete its mandatory technical review. This step requires comprehensive collaboration across multiple government sectors and international partners.

Currently, Thailand is undergoing a complex technical review by 25 distinct OECD committees. Thai officials are actively answering detailed questionnaires and participating in in-depth interviews with visiting OECD Secretariat officials. Frantisek Ruzicka, OECD Deputy Secretary-General, recently noted that this technical review is often the most challenging stage of accession.

To pass this scrutiny, Thailand is actively drafting three major legal and regulatory measures. The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is spearheading two of these crucial legislative changes. These amendments specifically target the offense of bribing foreign public officials and the strict liability of involved legal entities.

Reforming Corporate Liability and Tax Loopholes

Holding companies accountable for corrupt practices represents a massive shift in the Thai legal landscape. The upcoming corporate liability reforms mean businesses can no longer shield themselves when rogue employees pay bribes. This aligns directly with OECD principles requiring strict sanctions against legal entities involved in international bribery. Recently, the NACC co-hosted a high-level seminar with the OECD to promote these exact robust legislative changes.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department is preparing legislation to stop bribe payments from being treated as tax-deductible expenses. Historically, businesses across various global regions have exploited accounting loopholes to mask illicit payments as legitimate operational costs. Closing this specific loophole is a mandatory step for compliance with the OECD’s strict financial transparency frameworks.

Implementing these three measures will likely take time due to the numerous procedural steps required for legislative amendments. However, OECD member countries have responded positively to Thailand’s clear 2028 membership target. Ruzicka suggested that communicating these changes widely will help build necessary public awareness and support for the reform process.

Why OECD Membership Matters for Thailand

Achieving OECD status is about much more than diplomatic prestige or securing a global trophy. Thailand envisions this membership as a crucial tool for reforming the domestic economy, enhancing transparency, and elevating overall business confidence. Business executives consistently cite corruption as a serious obstacle to operations, deeply impacting the nation’s economic growth.

The accession talks have also prioritized critical social issues, including human capital development, green transition, and social inclusion. Thailand is specifically requesting capacity-building support to create better social safety nets for vulnerable informal workers. Gig workers and food-delivery drivers stand to benefit greatly from policies modeled on successful OECD member practices.

Ultimately, this comprehensive reform journey challenges the deeply rooted structural issues within the Thai bureaucratic system. If successful, the legal amendments led by Anutin’s committee will profoundly transform how business is conducted in Thailand. Securing OECD membership by 2028 would mark a historic milestone in the country’s pursuit of sustainable, inclusive growth.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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