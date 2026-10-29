Phuket News

Phuket Mayor Blames Deadly Mudslides on Illegal Hill Builds

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Phuket Mudslides

PHUKET – Local leaders have launched urgent safety inspections across Phuket after torrential monsoon rains triggered disastrous landslides down populated resort hillsides. The island mayor directly blamed unrestrained slope encroachment for weakening the soil and sending heavy mud straight into residential neighborhoods below.

Emergency response teams continue digging through debris across affected villages while municipal engineers assess fractured ridges near major tourist centers. Consequently, civic groups demand strict accountability from zoning departments that permitted high-risk developments along unstable mountain corridors.

Key Takeaways

  • Phuket officials link recent fatal mudslides directly to unauthorized land clearing and illegal hillside buildings.
  • Monsoon downpours washed away soil stripped of deep root systems, crushing homes and blocking arterial island roads.
  • Provincial authorities have launched structural land-use audits to demolish non-compliant luxury villas and mountain structures.

Unprecedented seasonal rain battered the southern resort island for several days, overflowing drainage channels and submerging coastal highways. As reported by The Phuket News, water cascading down steep mountain ridges quickly transformed into destructive rivers of thick orange mud.

Trees and heavy boulders tumbled toward community settlements because natural vegetation had been cleared for upscale housing projects. Rescue personnel worked around the clock to evacuate residents trapped inside damaged buildings before secondary slips could strike.

Island Mayor Demands Crackdown on Hillside Violations

Addressing reporters at city hall, the mayor stated that human negligence turned a seasonal weather event into an island-wide tragedy. Investigators discovered several luxury villas and commercial structures lacked mandatory environmental impact approvals before breaking ground. Furthermore, municipal inspectors noted that inadequate retaining walls collapsed under the sudden hydraulic pressure of saturated clay.

Frustrated residents and local environmental groups have organized public petitions demanding criminal prosecution against negligent developers. Community leaders want an independent inquiry into historic building permit approvals.

Past warnings from geologists regarding slope vulnerability were routinely overlooked during Phuket’s post-pandemic construction boom. Long-time homeowners argue that commercial greed placed innocent lives at risk while local enforcement agencies looked the other way.

Public Outcry Grows Over Lax Building Law Enforcement

In response to growing public anger, provincial administrators ordered an emergency mapping project across every high-gradient ridge. Drone surveying teams now evaluate slope stability to pinpoint unauthorized retaining walls, unapproved terraces, and blocked natural water channels.

Authorities warned that structures violating forest boundary regulations will face immediate demolition orders and heavy financial penalties. Restoring natural tree cover and reforming building codes will remain essential to protect Phuket against future climate disasters.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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