Soldiers Seize 260kg of Crystal Meth on Chiang Rai Border

CHIANG RAI – On Wednesday, Soldiers clashed with an armed smuggling gang before dawn on Wednesday near the northern border in Chiang Rai province. The brief gunfight occurred after soldiers confronted several suspicious men moving across the known transit route in Mae Sai district.

Soldiers safely secured the entire riverbank passage without suffering any casualties as the armed suspects scattered into the dense surrounding jungle. Authorities later recovered several abandoned sacks packed with high-grade crystal methamphetamine worth millions of dollars.

Key Takeaways • Armed Encounter: A Pha Muang Task Force patrol exchanged gunfire with 5 to 6 smugglers in Mae Sai at 4:50 AM on October 28, 2026. • Major Drug Confiscation: Officers uncovered 7 large black plastic sacks holding 261.5 kilograms of illicit crystal methamphetamine (ice). • Zero Friendly Casualties: All military personnel remained unharmed, and seized narcotics were formally handed to Koh Chang Police Station.

The incident started at approximately 4:50 AM when an active unit from the 4th Cavalry Troop conducted a routine border surveillance operation. Troops positioned near Sri Chaiyaphum Crossing 1 in Koh Chang subdistrict spotted five to six men carrying heavy black sacks.

Officers signaled the unidentified group to halt for a standard search, but the suspects immediately opened fire with unknown weapons. The fierce firefight lasted about five minutes before the smugglers fled through the darkness, leaving local soldiers completely unhurt.

At first light around 6:20 AM, patrol officers carefully swept the surrounding muddy terrain to evaluate the aftermath of the early morning firefight. They discovered seven large sacks wrapped in black plastic, which contained 261.5 kilograms of category 1 illicit crystal methamphetamine.

Military Command Coordinates Evidence Handover

Later that morning at 11:00 AM, Maj Gen Satit Wainon, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, sent Col Suphan Roiphut to lead the official evidence inspection. Col Suphan coordinated directly with local partner agencies at the active border scene to review the entire drug seizure.

Senior military representatives also briefed domestic news reporters directly on-site regarding persistent narcotics trafficking networks operating along the northern frontier. They stressed that enhanced cross-border vigilance remains necessary to disrupt cross-border criminal organizations moving contraband into inner provinces.

Following the field press briefing, army officers carefully transferred the entire narcotics cache over to Koh Chang Police Station for forensic registration. Police investigators now plan to run ballistic checks and trace supply lines to dismantle the smuggling ring responsible for the haul.

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