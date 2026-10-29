Northern Thailand Delivery Drivers Urge B7 Diesel Subsidies

CHIANG MAI – Small delivery drivers across northern Thailand feel forgotten by recent state energy programs that omit B7 Diesel. The government introduced sharp price reductions for alternative fuels like E20 gasohol and B20 biodiesel this week.

However, local freight operators at Chiang Mai’s busy Muang Mai agricultural hub argue the price cuts bring no real help. Their working vehicles rely strictly on regular B7 diesel, leaving fuel bills high and profits close to zero.

Key Takeaways • Local logistics workers report freight operating expenses remain up by roughly 80 percent despite recent government energy measures. • Small carriers strictly use standard B7 diesel because older pickup trucks risk severe engine clogging and breakdown on B20 blends. • Transporters and local traders urge policymakers to discount B7 diesel and standard gasolines directly to prevent food inflation.

Every morning, pickup trucks loaded with fresh vegetables arrive at Muang Mai market in central Chiang Mai. Most haulers navigate rugged mountain roads to distribute produce to remote border districts and neighboring provinces. Local operators are shaking their heads at state policies. They explain that energy costs have climbed 80 percent, yet fuel subsidies fail to reflect practical needs on the ground.

Mr. Natthakorn Mahawan, a hauler from Wiang Haeng district, runs a 300-kilometer round trip between rural farms and urban markets. As local crops enter the dry season, he frequently drives a 650-kilometer loop into Khun Yuam district in Mae Hong Son.

Previously, when standard diesel hovered around 29 to 30 baht per liter, his round trip required roughly 1,000 baht. Today, that identical route costs between 1,500 and 1,600 baht, creating a sharp 500-baht expense jump on every delivery run.

Engine Reliability Fears Keep Drivers on B7 Diesel

Although state officials urge commercial drivers to adopt cheaper B20 biodiesel, local pickup operators remain deeply cautious. While newer models technically handle blended fuels, few working drivers in northern freight markets dare to fill up with B20.

Drivers explain that older trucks running continuously on B7 diesel carry stubborn sediment within their fuel tanks and lines. Introducing heavier biofuel blends often breaks loose trapped sludge, which quickly clogs filters and damages delicate fuel injector nozzles.

Because vegetable transport contracts offer fixed pay, unexpected maintenance bills can easily erase an entire month of earnings. As a consequence, haulers choose engine reliability over unproven fuel discounts, leaving them fully exposed to regular pump rates.

Small Business Owners Demand Direct Price Relief

Urban delivery contractors in downtown Chiang Mai experience similar financial pressures as regional freight haulers. Mr. Thianchai Supasin, who provides daily food supply deliveries to local restaurants, spends substantial sums on vehicle fuel each working morning.

In previous years, filling his diesel fuel tank completely cost under 2,500 baht and covered two full weeks of urban delivery rounds. Today, a complete refill costs up to 2,900 baht, raising monthly operating expenses without matching increases in service fees.

Mr. Thianchai urges energy authorities to subsidize standard B7 diesel alongside common consumer fuels like gasohol 91 and gasohol 95. Without direct support on primary fuels, higher transport costs inevitably pass down to local market produce, grocery shelves, and dining establishments.

High energy burdens reach far beyond roadside freight terminals and wholesale market stalls across northern Thailand. Small farming families rely on diesel engines to operate essential water pumps, soil tillers, and localized harvesting tools during production cycles.

When fuel prices climb, growers face increased expenses at both ends, from harvesting crops in fields to hiring trucks for shipment. If government subsidies continue targeting unpopular fuel types, grassroots workers caution that food prices across Thai markets will inevitably climb higher.

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