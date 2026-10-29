Chiang Rai News

Thai Customs Seize 3.5 Million Baht at Mae Sai Checkpoint

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Customs Seize 3.5 Million Baht at Mae Sai Checkpoint

CHIANG RAI– Thai Customs officers stopped a major currency smuggling attempt on the northern frontier. Officials intercepted a young traveler trying to move illicit cash across the border into Thailand.

Customs inspectors joined forces with the military and immigration police at the busy border checkpoint. Together, they arrested a 21-year-old Myanmar national carrying over 3.5 million Thai baht without legal declaration.

Key Takeaways

  • Thai customs officers seized exactly 3,572,240 Thai baht in undeclared cash from a 21-year-old motorcyclist.
  • The interception took place at the Mae Sai 1st Friendship Bridge border crossing linking Myanmar to Chiang Rai.
  • The suspect faces formal charges under Thailand’s Customs Act and foreign exchange control regulations.

According to Thai Customs, the incident happened on Sunday morning. The young suspect rode his motorcycle across the first Mae Sai River Friendship Bridge directly toward the primary immigration terminal.

Border officials noticed suspicious behavior as the rider entered the inspection zone with a heavy shoulder bag. Therefore, agents immediately waved him over to conduct a routine physical luggage search.

When officers opened the bag, they uncovered stacks of neatly bundled banknotes packed tightly inside. The massive cash hoard included 3,560 thousand-baht notes alongside smaller denominations of 500, 100, and 20 baht.

Customs Seize 3.5 Million Baht at Mae Sai Checkpoint

Thai Customs Crackdown on Cross-Border Illicit Financial Flows

The successful interception was conducted by the Mae Sai Customs House alongside Regional Customs Bureau 3. In addition, soldiers from the Pha Muang Taskforce Cavalry Unit and provincial immigration officers took part in the raid.

Under Thai financial statutes, travelers crossing international borders must report currency shipments above legal limits. Specifically, moving millions of baht in cash without proper clearance violates the Customs Act B.E. 2560 and Currency Control regulations.

Following the on-site discovery, agents confiscated the entire cash sum and impounded the vehicle. Officers promptly transferred the young suspect to the Mae Sai Police Station for formal questioning.

Investigators are now working to identify the origin and intended destination of the seized money. Investigators suspect the cash may be tied to shadow trade networks or grey market cross-border financial transactions.

Border checkpoints across northern Thailand have tightened screening measures in recent weeks. Authorities aim to cut off illicit cash routes that fuel illegal smuggling syndicates operating along adjacent frontiers.

Trending News:

Thai Customs Sieze 1000 iPhones in Northern Thailand

Soldiers Seize 260kg of Crystal Meth on Chiang Rai Border

 

The Golden Heart of Chiang Rai: Why Clock Tower is a Must-See Masterpiece
Tachileik Floods: Border Market Submerged as Mae Sai Holds the Line
Pickup Crash Injures 18 Workers in Chiang Rai
Flight Suspended at Chiang Rai International Airport Due to Flooding
Chiang Rai Officials Close Kok River Bridge in Doi Luang District After Piers Collapse
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article Soldiers Seize 260kg of Crystal Meth on Chiang Rai Border Soldiers Seize 260kg of Crystal Meth on Chiang Rai Border
Next Article Northern Thailand Delivery Drivers Urge B7 Diesel Subsidies Northern Thailand Delivery Drivers Urge B7 Diesel Subsidies
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Why Northern Thai Women Are Celebrated for Their Beauty
Why Northern Thai Women Are Celebrated for Their Beauty
Northern Thailand
China’s Purges Reach Historic Levels
China’s Purges Reach Historic Levels Under Xi Jinping
China
Bangkok Police Save Mother and Son From Deranged Father
Bangkok Police Save Mother and Son From Deranged Father
Bangkok News
Cyber Police Nab Woman in $240K Fraud Scheme
Cyber Police Nab Woman in $240K Fraud Scheme
Crime
Tidal Flooding Alert for Bangkok
Tidal Flooding Alert for Bangkok and Six Provinces
Bangkok News
China's Fifth Plenum: Xi Purges Elites Amid Market Collapse
China’s Fifth Plenum: Xi Purges Elites Amid Market Collapse
China
Hua Hin Travel Guide
Hua Hin Travel Guide: Essential Tips for Visitors
Destinations
Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86
Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 After Rare Dementia Battle
Entertainment
Ghosts in Thailand
Ghosts in Thailand Explained: Phi, Folklore, and Spirit Houses
Lifestyles
Thailand's Tidal Flooding Explained: Causes, Locations, and Risks
Thailand’s Tidal Flooding Explained: Causes, Locations, and Risks
Weather

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google