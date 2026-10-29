Chiang Rai News

Soldiers Seize 32kg of Crystal Meth on Mekong in Chiang Rai

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Soldiers Crystal Meth

CHIANG RAI -Thai soldiers stepped up Mekong river patrols on Wednesday morning to stop cross-border drug smugglers from slipping illegal contraband into northern Thailand. Officers from the 31st Ranger Forces Task Force combed the banks near Wiang Kaen district after receiving alerts about suspicious border activity.

While sweeping through remote terrain in Muang Yai sub-district, the team discovered a suspicious sack hidden carefully beneath a thick bamboo grove.The large sack sat just fifty meters from the river bank in Thai Charoen village without any suspects found nearby.

After securing the immediate perimeter against potential ambush, soldiers inspected the unattended parcel and discovered thirty-two green tea packages packed tightly inside. Testing confirmed each packet contained pure methamphetamine crystals weighing approximately one kilogram each, prompting an immediate transfer of the evidence to Wiang Kaen Police for full investigation.

Key Takeaways

  • Border patrol soldiers seized 32 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine packed inside commercial tea packages near the Mekong River in Chiang Rai.
  • Smugglers hid the drug shipment under bamboo brush roughly 50 meters from the shoreline before troops secured the entire perimeter.
  • All confiscated narcotics have been officially handed over to Wiang Kaen Police investigators to trace related trafficking networks.

The coordinated mission involved officers from Ranger Company 3103 alongside partner units operating under the command of the Pha Muang Task Force. Troops maintained a steady watch along known transit corridors because illegal trafficking rings frequently exploit winding waterways to move illicit goods across Southeast Asia.

Consequently, front-line personnel regularly adjust daily patrol schedules to detect drop-off locations before couriers can collect hidden packages and move them inland.

During Wednesday’s sweep through Ban Thai Charoen, vigilant rangers spotted signs of disturbed earth and trampled brush leading toward the riverbank. Closer inspection revealed the fertilizer sack wedged deeply under roots, clearly placed there for rapid retrieval by local accomplices under cover of darkness. Although no individuals were apprehended at the scene, forensic teams gathered fingerprint traces and environmental evidence to assist ongoing criminal inquiries.

Chiang Rai Soldiers Crystal Meth

Disguised Tea Bags Conceal High-Grade Narcotics

Narcotics cartels commonly disguise refined synthetic drugs inside foil tea packets to bypass initial visual checks by law enforcement authorities. The thirty-two sealed bags recovered in this operation carried conventional green tea branding that concealed dense blocks of crystal methamphetamine.

In response, regional enforcement bodies affiliated with international drug agencies have warned that illicit syndicates continue flooding border zones with high-purity methamphetamine shipments.

Investigators believe the illicit cargo originated across the river before couriers ferried it over under cover of early morning fog. Local authorities are now reviewing regional surveillance camera feeds and interrogating known transport handlers operating across nearby transit hubs in Chiang Rai province.

Meanwhile, military officials confirmed they will intensify coordinated foot patrols and boat checkpoints along the river corridor to intercept further inbound consignments.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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