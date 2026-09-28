Airport Chaos in Bangkok: Floods Cause Huge Travel Delays

Last Updated on September 28, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand is currently facing severe weather, with all 50 city districts in Bangkok officially declared flood disaster zones. The relentless heavy rains have caused massive traffic jams and flooded major streets. This extreme weather has quickly turned routine airport commutes into highly stressful ordeals for tourists and locals.

Despite the heavy rain and transport issues, both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports remain open for business. However, the extreme weather is causing major headaches for both travelers and airlines alike. Staff shortages and flooded roads have created a domino effect across the aviation sector. This has led to massive luggage backlogs and delayed departures throughout the city.

Key Takeaways

Both main Bangkok airports are open, but passengers face major flight and baggage delays.

Flooded roads are causing transport chaos, so travelers should leave three to four hours early.

Tourism agencies and local hotels are offering extra help to tourists stranded by the floods.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Luggage Nightmare

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, the situation has been particularly difficult for international travelers over the weekend. Arriving passengers have reported waiting up to six hours just to collect their checked bags. The root cause of this luggage chaos is a severe shortage of airline ground-handling staff. Deep floodwaters on local roads have prevented many Thai Airways employees from reaching the airport for their shifts.

To make matters worse, broken baggage transport carts have added to the operational breakdown. According to news reports on the massive luggage backlogs, some departing flights left Bangkok without loading passengers’ checked luggage at all. One Thai Airways flight heading to Nagoya faced an agonizing eight-hour delay while passengers waited at the gate.

Airport authorities are now rushing to fix the problem by calling in extra workers. They are repairing broken equipment and asking airlines to improve passenger communication in the terminals. They want airlines to update baggage status screens frequently so travelers know exactly what to expect.

Don Mueang Flights Running Smoothly

Over at Don Mueang International Airport, the aviation picture looks a bit brighter for travelers. Local news outlets report that flight operations are running normally, and there have been no massive baggage delays. The main challenge here is simply getting to the terminal on time. Surrounding roads in northern Bangkok are heavily flooded, creating massive traffic bottlenecks for cars and buses.

Authorities strongly advise travelers to avoid flooded ground-level streets whenever possible. Instead, passengers should take the elevated Don Mueang Tollway or use the Red Line electric train. These alternative transport options will help you reach the airport safely and avoid the worst traffic jams. Giving yourself at least three to four extra hours for travel is highly recommended right now.

Citywide Disaster Zone Declarations

Before planning your trip, it is important to understand the scale of the current emergency. Bangkok has experienced relentless rainfall, with nearly 300 millimeters of rain recorded in just a few days. This massive volume of water quickly overwhelmed the city’s drainage systems and major canals.

Because of this, the Bangkok governor expanded a flood disaster declaration to cover all 50 districts. Rescue teams have set up emergency shelters for residents whose homes were suddenly flooded. The severe weather has also impacted over 84,000 people across 21 provinces in central Thailand.

Support for Stranded Travelers

The widespread transport chaos has forced many tourists to miss their flights or change plans. In response, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has teamed up with local agencies to help. They have set up a dedicated TAT 1672 hotline to help travelers navigate the sudden flight disruptions.

Many Bangkok hotels are also stepping up to assist their stranded guests during this crisis. They are working closely with tourism offices to easily extend stays for those who cannot travel. Several airlines are also offering flexible ticket options for passengers affected by the severe weather.

While the floodwaters slowly recede, city officials urge everyone to stay updated on road conditions. If you are flying out of Bangkok soon, check your flight status online before leaving your hotel. Your best bet is to avoid low-lying areas and stick to elevated expressways and electric trains.

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