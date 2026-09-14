Phuket Real Estate Market 2026 Update: Preparations for the Future

Last Updated on September 14, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHUKET – On Friday, September 11, 2026, Dr. Sopon hosted an English-language seminar titled “Leasehold vs. Sap Ing Sit & 3 MB LongStay Visa” at Pearl Phuket Hotel. He also presented the latest survey of Phuket’s real estate market to support property professionals, relevant government agencies, and people interested in buying or selling homes.

In 2026, Phuket had residential units worth a combined 176,538 million baht offered for sale. This was the highest total value among all 76 provincial markets in Thailand. The figure exceeded Chonburi’s 151,822 million baht, Rayong’s 51,453 million baht, and Chiang Mai’s 49,303 million baht. Rayong is Thailand’s largest industrial center, while Chiang Mai is the most important major city in the north.

By unit count, however, Phuket had 13,779 homes and other residential units waiting for buyers. Chonburi had 37,628 units and Rayong had 19,209 units. Phuket’s total market value was higher because its average selling price reached 12.812 million baht per unit. Bangkok’s average price was 5.808 million baht, while Chonburi’s average was only 4.035 million baht.

Phuket’s Real Estate Market in 2026

The Thai Real Estate Information and Valuation Research Center of Agency for Real Estate Affairs Co., Ltd. surveyed provincial real estate markets across Thailand. Phuket differs from other provinces because it is a world-class tourist destination. International travelers recognize the island as a major global tourism center, and tourism in Phuket generates substantial income for Thailand.

The survey covered detached houses, semi-detached houses, townhouses, commercial row houses, condominiums, and residential land subdivisions. For Phuket, Dr. Sopon also separated resort condominiums and resort villas from the detached-house category. The first six property types mainly target Thai buyers living in Phuket or Thai workers who have moved to the province. Resort condominiums and resort villas also target international buyers.

The latest survey found 806 projects with unsold units in Mueang Phuket, Kathu, and Thalang districts. Phuket has many projects because most developments are relatively small. Each project has an average of 112 units, compared with about 250 units per project in Bangkok.

Thalang has the largest number of projects, with 411 developments. Mueang Phuket follows with 281 projects, while Kathu has 84.

Across the 806 projects, the total supply reached 90,597 units with a combined value of 705,055 million baht. Developers had already sold 76,582 units worth 527,777 million baht, equal to about 85% of the total supply. Sales averaged around 5.2% of each project’s available units per month. Dr. Sopon estimates that the remaining inventory could sell out within 19.2 months if no new projects enter the market.

Property Types in Phuket

Resort villas formed the largest share of the market, with 40,263 units, or 44% of total supply. Resort condominiums added another 6,830 units, or 8%. Together, resort properties accounted for 52% of Phuket’s total residential supply. Housing designed for Phuket residents and Thai workers made up a smaller share than properties aimed at international buyers.

Among products aimed primarily at Thai buyers, residential condominiums had the largest supply, with 21,392 units, or 24% of the total. Townhouses followed with 9,729 units. Phuket had 5,924 semi-detached houses, more than the 5,126 detached houses in the market. Semi-detached homes require less land, with a minimum plot size of 35 square wah, compared with 50 square wah for detached houses.

Of the total development value of 705,055 million baht, resort condominiums accounted for 339,227 million baht. Resort villas followed at 221,672 million baht. Together, these two categories made up 80% of Phuket’s total residential development value. Properties aimed at Thai buyers accounted for only 20%, so the market available to Thai property developers is relatively small compared with the international segment.

Residential condominiums had the fastest sales rate, with around 8.1% of available units sold each month. Resort condominiums and resort villas sold at an average rate of 4.9% per month, which is a strong result given their high prices. Detached houses, semi-detached houses, townhouses, commercial row houses, and residential land subdivisions sold at only about 3% per month. This shows that the local market is more vulnerable, and developers targeting Thai buyers face a relatively high risk of slower demand.

Average Price Ranges by Property Type

The main price ranges for each category were as follows:

Detached houses were concentrated in the 5 million to 7 million baht range. This segment had 1,875 units, or 37% of all detached houses.

Almost half of all semi-detached houses, 48% or 2,821 units, were priced between 3 million and 5 million baht.

Townhouses were mainly priced between 2 million and 3 million baht. This range accounted for 6,566 units, or 68% of the category.

Residential condominiums were concentrated in the 3 million to 5 million baht range, with 9,481 units, or 44% of the category.

The largest resort condominium segment was also priced between 3 million and 5 million baht, with 11,849 units, or 29%. The 5 million to 7 million baht range was the second-largest segment, with 8,072 units, or 25%.

Nearly half of all resort villas, 43% or 2,930 units, were priced between 20 million and 40 million baht.

Market Conditions by District

The market differed across Phuket’s three main districts.

In Mueang Phuket, residential condominiums were the largest category, with 11,794 units, or 34% of the district’s total supply. Their combined value was 29,006 million baht. Resort condominiums had slightly fewer units, at 10,987, or 32% of the total, but their value was much higher at 69,922 million baht.

In Kathu, residential condominiums were also the largest category, with 6,940 units, or 49% of total supply. Resort condominiums had 4,282 units, but their total value reached 32,498 million baht.

In Thalang, resort condominiums were the largest category by a wide margin. The district had 24,994 units, or 54% of its total supply, with a combined value of 236,807 million baht, or 53% of the district’s total market value.

Why Thalang Is Phuket’s Most Popular Property Market

Thalang, especially Cherng Talay, Bang Tao, Layan, Si Sunthon, and Thep Krasattri, has become Phuket’s leading area for residential projects, resort villas, and resort condominiums. Several factors support this growth, including location, amenities, transport access, and the profile of buyers.

Thalang is close to Phuket International Airport. The district is in the northern part of the island, and the airport is about 15 to 25 minutes away. This appeals to international buyers and investors who travel frequently and want to avoid traffic in Phuket Town or Patong.

The district has large areas of relatively flat land. Patong, Kata, and Karon have more hills and limited developable land, while Thalang still has larger plots suitable for low-rise developments, resort villas, and mixed-use communities.

The area offers premium amenities and has developed into a lifestyle center. Laguna Phuket has operated in Cherng Talay and Bang Tao for more than 30 years, bringing international-standard infrastructure, an 18-hole golf course, five-star hotels, and professional property management services.

Retail and lifestyle destinations include Porto de Phuket, operated by Central Group, Boat Avenue, and Blue Tree Phuket. These venues have helped make the area a modern residential and leisure center.

Thalang also has infrastructure for families. International schools include UWC Thailand International School and the Cherng Talay campus of Headstart International School. International-standard hospitals and clinics also support expatriate families looking for long-term relocation.

The district has several long, relatively quiet beaches on Phuket’s west coast, including Bang Tao, Layan, Surin, and Nai Yang. These areas offer sunsets, broad stretches of sand, privacy, greenery, and an upscale atmosphere compared with denser tourist areas such as Patong.

Foreign demand has changed since 2022. Buyers from Russia, Europe, Australia, China, and the Middle East have increasingly moved to Phuket for long-term stays. This has pushed up demand for second homes and larger resort villas.

Leading developers have increased their presence in Thalang. National developers such as Sansiri, Supalai, Origin, and Singha Estate, along with local developers such as Botanica Luxury and The Title, have launched a large number of projects in the area. Their investment has strengthened buyer and investor confidence.

The area also offers attractive rental potential. Resort condominiums and villas in Cherng Talay and Bang Tao can generate average rental yields of approximately 6% to 10% per year, supported by demand for both short-term and long-term rentals from higher-end visitors.

New Projects Launched in 2025 and 2026

New projects launched during 2025 and 2026 had an average price of about 10 million baht per unit. Resort villas accounted for 60% of the projects launched, with an average price of 32 million baht per unit. By unit count, resort condominiums made up the largest share, at 60%.

Sales performance among the new projects was strong. Most were located in Thalang, which includes high-growth areas and higher-priced locations. Thalang had the largest number of new project launches by a wide margin, with developments spread across five main subdistricts.

Main Buyer Groups in Phuket

The main buyer groups for resort villas and resort condominiums in Phuket during 2025 and 2026 were as follows:

Russian and Eastern European buyers, including buyers from Russia and CIS countries, remained the largest foreign buyer group in Phuket. Some buyers purchased property to protect their assets from geopolitical conflict and war, move capital outside their home countries, or escape cold weather. They mainly preferred resort villas in Thalang, particularly Cherng Talay and Bang Tao, as well as Chalong and Rawai.

Chinese and Asian buyers from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan returned strongly to the market and generally had high purchasing power. Their reasons for buying included diversifying financial assets because of property market problems in their home countries, sending children to international schools in Phuket, and purchasing condominiums or resort villas for rental income from tourists of the same nationality.

Buyers from Western Europe and the Middle East, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Middle Eastern countries, formed a high-quality purchasing segment. Many looked for retirement homes or winter vacation residences. Middle Eastern buyers also showed increasing interest in large resort villas for extended families.

Thai buyers accounted for approximately 15% to 25% of the premium property market. Many were affluent Bangkok residents buying a second home for vacations, diversifying their investments, or acquiring an asset to pass on to their children.

Foreign demand in Phuket is shifting. The province is moving beyond its earlier role as a seasonal vacation destination and is becoming an international location for long-term living and investment.

1. Demographic Changes

Middle Eastern and Indian buyers have become more visible in the Phuket market. Buyers from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle Eastern countries often prefer luxury villas for large families. Indian buyers commonly choose one-bedroom condominiums for investment and rental purposes.

European and Russian buyers remain an important market base. Russian and CIS buyers, along with Western Europeans from countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Scandinavia, are changing their behavior from short-term vacation use to long-stay living and relocation. Geopolitical tensions and weather conditions are among the reasons behind this shift.

The average age of buyers is also falling. Digital nomads, technology entrepreneurs, and high-income remote workers are buying second homes where they can live and work at the same time.

2. Preferred Property Types and Locations

Branded residences and wellness-oriented housing are increasingly popular. Buyers are interested in condominiums and villas that include five-star hotel services, as well as projects focused on health, environmental standards, and wellness. These features provide greater confidence in property management and service quality.

Resort villas priced between 30 million and 50 million baht are the main mid-to-high luxury segment attracting foreign buyers.

Development is also expanding into central and eastern parts of the island. Land near west-coast beaches such as Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, and Kamala has become more difficult to find and much more expensive. Developers and foreign buyers are therefore looking at quieter locations farther from the coast, including northern Thalang, Si Sunthon, Mai Khao, Pa Klok, and Chalong.

Infrastructure improvements are supporting this expansion. The next phase of Phuket International Airport expansion and upgrades to the road network will increase the island’s ability to handle travel demand.

Rental yields are expected to remain attractive, with potential returns of approximately 6% to 8% per year.

About Dr. Sopon Pornchokchai

Dr. Sopon Pornchokchai specializes in property valuation. He has been invited to lecture on real estate at undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels in Thailand and overseas. He has also worked as a consultant for ESCAP, UN-Habitat, the World Bank, and other international organizations.

Dr. Sopon earned a Doctor of Science degree in land and housing from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT). He completed property valuation training with LRTI and the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, as well as housing development training at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium.

He currently serves as president of FIABCI Thailand, chief executive officer of the Valuers and Estate Agents Association of Thailand Foundation, chairman of the Thai Real Estate Information and Valuation Research Center at Agency for Real Estate Affairs Co., Ltd., director of the Thai Real Estate Business School, and president of the Home Buyers Association.

He is also the Thai representative of the International Association of Assessing Officers, a member of the Global Valuation Forum of the Appraisal Foundation in the United States, and vice president of the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand.

His major research projects include the identification of 1,020 slum communities in 1985, the development of a Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal model for property valuation in 1990, and accurate forecasts of 300,000 vacant homes in 1995 and 1998.

Other projects include a study on establishing a national real estate information center in 2000, a land valuation model in 2002, the development of professional property valuation standards in Vietnam as an adviser to the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance in 2006, and advisory work for Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance in 2008.

His later work includes a World Bank resettlement project in Jakarta in 2010, an advisory project for Cambodia’s Ministry of Finance in 2012, an ASEAN real estate survey in 2015, a study of global cities in 2015, the relocation of Bangkok Zoo in 2019, the valuation of 28 dams in Laos in 2024, and advisory work for the Asian Development Bank in 2026.

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