VietJet Help Fly Chiang Rai Longans to Phuket to Beat Glut

CHIANG RAI – Northern Thailand is currently dealing with a massive oversupply of longan fruit this busy harvest season. To help struggling farmers, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport has teamed up with Thai Vietjet.

They are actively using empty cargo space in the belly of passenger planes to transport fresh longans. This creative logistical move aims to ease the heavy glut in the north while feeding southern markets.

This fast transport method is part of a larger national scheme designed to balance regional fruit supplies. By moving popular fruit from an oversupplied area to a high-demand tourist hotspot, everyone truly benefits. Farmers secure fair prices for their crops, and shoppers in Phuket enjoy incredibly fresh, delicious produce.

The partnership beautifully shows how commercial airlines can directly solve local agricultural challenges in a practical way.

Key Takeaways

Quick Relief: Empty belly hold space on Thai Vietjet flights now moves excess longans straight to Phuket.

Empty belly hold space on Thai Vietjet flights now moves excess longans straight to Phuket. Farmer Support: This smart scheme helps northern growers avoid rotting crops and low prices during peak harvest.

This smart scheme helps northern growers avoid rotting crops and low prices during peak harvest. Smart Partnership: Chiang Rai’s airport and commercial airlines are successfully cooperating under a larger government initiative.

Every year, fruit growers in northern provinces face a familiar problem when the harvest season finally peaks. A sudden flood of fresh longans hits the market all at once, driving local prices down dramatically. Small-scale farmers often struggle to sell their entire crop before the delicate fruit naturally begins to spoil. Thankfully, government trade schemes have stepped in to connect these rural farmers with wealthy southern buyers.

Flying agricultural products on commercial passenger airlines is not a new idea, but it remains highly effective. Thai Vietjet offers direct flight routes from Chiang Rai to Phuket, making them the perfect logistics partner.

The belly hold of a standard passenger jet can safely carry a surprising amount of boxed cargo. This means tons of fresh longan can leave the north early and reach southern markets by afternoon.

Boosting Local Economies Coast to Coast

The southern island of Phuket relies heavily on international tourism and constantly imports fresh local produce. Bringing premium northern longans directly to southern beaches creates a perfect economic match for both diverse regions. Hotels and local businesses get better access to high-quality Thai fruits without paying extreme overland shipping fees.

Meanwhile, the generated revenue flows directly back into the pockets of hardworking rural farming communities in Chiang Rai.

Agricultural experts believe this flexible logistics model could easily expand to include other seasonal Thai crops. Mae Fah Luang Airport continues to prove its immense value as a crucial transport hub for local farmers.

As the successful project gains momentum, other airlines might eventually join. For now, this sweet transportation deal is a massive win for both dedicated growers and southern fruit lovers.

Trending News: