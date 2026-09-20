Business

VietJet Help Fly Chiang Rai Longans to Phuket to Beat Glut

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Chiang Rai Longans Flown to Phuket

CHIANG RAI – Northern Thailand is currently dealing with a massive oversupply of longan fruit this busy harvest season. To help struggling farmers, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport has teamed up with Thai Vietjet.

They are actively using empty cargo space in the belly of passenger planes to transport fresh longans. This creative logistical move aims to ease the heavy glut in the north while feeding southern markets.

This fast transport method is part of a larger national scheme designed to balance regional fruit supplies. By moving popular fruit from an oversupplied area to a high-demand tourist hotspot, everyone truly benefits. Farmers secure fair prices for their crops, and shoppers in Phuket enjoy incredibly fresh, delicious produce.

The partnership beautifully shows how commercial airlines can directly solve local agricultural challenges in a practical way.

Key Takeaways

  • Quick Relief: Empty belly hold space on Thai Vietjet flights now moves excess longans straight to Phuket.
  • Farmer Support: This smart scheme helps northern growers avoid rotting crops and low prices during peak harvest.
  • Smart Partnership: Chiang Rai’s airport and commercial airlines are successfully cooperating under a larger government initiative.

Every year, fruit growers in northern provinces face a familiar problem when the harvest season finally peaks. A sudden flood of fresh longans hits the market all at once, driving local prices down dramatically. Small-scale farmers often struggle to sell their entire crop before the delicate fruit naturally begins to spoil. Thankfully, government trade schemes have stepped in to connect these rural farmers with wealthy southern buyers.

Flying agricultural products on commercial passenger airlines is not a new idea, but it remains highly effective. Thai Vietjet offers direct flight routes from Chiang Rai to Phuket, making them the perfect logistics partner.

The belly hold of a standard passenger jet can safely carry a surprising amount of boxed cargo. This means tons of fresh longan can leave the north early and reach southern markets by afternoon.

Boosting Local Economies Coast to Coast

The southern island of Phuket relies heavily on international tourism and constantly imports fresh local produce. Bringing premium northern longans directly to southern beaches creates a perfect economic match for both diverse regions. Hotels and local businesses get better access to high-quality Thai fruits without paying extreme overland shipping fees.

Meanwhile, the generated revenue flows directly back into the pockets of hardworking rural farming communities in Chiang Rai.

Agricultural experts believe this flexible logistics model could easily expand to include other seasonal Thai crops. Mae Fah Luang Airport continues to prove its immense value as a crucial transport hub for local farmers.

As the successful project gains momentum, other airlines might eventually join. For now, this sweet transportation deal is a massive win for both dedicated growers and southern fruit lovers.

Trending News:

Vietjet Thailand Unveils Regional Airport Strategy to MOT

Rice Prices Crash in Thailand, Leaving Farmers Facing Tough Choices

The Singha Complex Refines Architecture Inspires Creativity
Thai Baht Hits a 19 Month High Against the US Dollar
Thailand to Hike Airport Tax 53% for Outbound International Flights
Warning Issued After Fake Journalists Extort Businesses in Chiang Rai
BruntWork vs. Customer Service Teams: 24/7 Coverage Without Night Shifts
Share This Article
Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
Previous Article Is Tap Water in Chiang Rai Safe to Drink? A Visitor's Guide Chiang Rai Confirms Tap Water Safe Amid Toxicity Concerns
Next Article Bangkok Airport E-Gates: Rules Before You Fly Bangkok Airport E-Gates: Rules Before You Fly
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Bangkok Airport E-Gates: Rules Before You Fly
Bangkok Airport E-Gates: Rules Before You Fly
Visas & Immigration
Is Tap Water in Chiang Rai Safe to Drink? A Visitor's Guide
Chiang Rai Confirms Tap Water Safe Amid Toxicity Concerns
Environment
Huawei Backs Away From Aito EV
Huawei Backs Away From Aito EV Angering Buyers
Automotive
Trump to Welcome Xi for Summit
Trump to Welcome Xi for Summit as Global Pressures Mount
Politics
Why Singapore Is Rethinking Its Success Model
Why Singapore Is Rethinking Its Success Model
Business
Chiang Rai Bids to Become a Global Digital Art City
Chiang Rai Bids to Become a Global Digital Art City
Chiang Rai News
Heritage Chiang Rai Goes Green
Heritage Chiang Rai Goes Green for High Season Tourists
Business
Volunteering at Thailand Animal Shelters
Volunteering at Animal Shelters in Thailand: A Practical Guide
Expat Life & Living
Thailand's Lottery Office
Thailand’s Lottery Office Tops State Revenue for Tenth Year
Finance
Opening a Café in Chiang Rai
Opening a Café in Chiang Rai: Costs, Permits, and Setup Steps
Business

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google