Kirby and The Forgotten Land Present Codes and Their Reward – Complete List

If you want to earn some additional goodies inside Kirby and the Forgotten Land, don’t forget to look at these Present Codes if you want to do so.
It is necessary for you to progress in the game until you unlock the Waddle Dee-liveries in Kirby and the Forgotten Land in order to enter a Present Code.
Using this building, players can exchange codes for specific prices in order to help them in their adventures throughout the Forgotten Land. Most of these special rewards include Star Coins, with the exception of a few that give you additional Rare Stones as well.
Every Present Code in Kirby and the Forgotten Land
The following are all the Present Codes that Kirby and the Forgotten Land and the players so far have discovered. These codes must be entered in capital letters in order to receive their rewards:
Kirby and The Forgotten Land Present Codes and Their Reward
- ADVENTUREGUIDE – 1 Rare Stone
- BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM – 500 Coins, 1 Attack Boost
- CLEARDEMO – 300 Star Coins
- FIRSTPASSWORD – 100 Star Coins
- GAMENEWS – 1 Rare Stone
- KIRBYADVENTURECALI – 300 Star Coins, 4 Food Items
- KIRBYGAMESTOPCAN – 150 Star Coins, 1 Maxim Tomato
- KIRBYMICROSITE – 150 Star Coins, 1 Attack Boost
- KIRBYNEWSDESK – 10 Star Coins, 1 Energy Drink
- KIRBYSTORY – 300 Star Coins
- KIRBYTHEGOURMET – 1 Rare Stone, 1 Car-Mouth Cake
- MOUTHFULMODE – 100 Star Coins
- NEWADVENTURE – 300 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone
- THANKYOUKIRBY – 1000 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone
- THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT – Three Rare Stones
This concludes our list for the moment, but if you come across any more, let us know in the comments section! There are some of these codes that may not be active for a very long time, as several are promotional deals that are currently going on.