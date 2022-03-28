Kirby and The Forgotten Land Present Codes and Their Reward – Complete List

If you want to earn some additional goodies inside Kirby and the Forgotten Land, don’t forget to look at these Present Codes if you want to do so.

It is necessary for you to progress in the game until you unlock the Waddle Dee-liveries in Kirby and the Forgotten Land in order to enter a Present Code.

Using this building, players can exchange codes for specific prices in order to help them in their adventures throughout the Forgotten Land. Most of these special rewards include Star Coins, with the exception of a few that give you additional Rare Stones as well.

Every Present Code in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The following are all the Present Codes that Kirby and the Forgotten Land and the players so far have discovered. These codes must be entered in capital letters in order to receive their rewards:

Kirby and The Forgotten Land Present Codes and Their Reward

ADVENTUREGUIDE – 1 Rare Stone

BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM – 500 Coins, 1 Attack Boost

CLEARDEMO – 300 Star Coins

FIRSTPASSWORD – 100 Star Coins

GAMENEWS – 1 Rare Stone

KIRBYADVENTURECALI – 300 Star Coins, 4 Food Items

KIRBYGAMESTOPCAN – 150 Star Coins, 1 Maxim Tomato

KIRBYMICROSITE – 150 Star Coins, 1 Attack Boost

KIRBYNEWSDESK – 10 Star Coins, 1 Energy Drink

KIRBYSTORY – 300 Star Coins

KIRBYTHEGOURMET – 1 Rare Stone, 1 Car-Mouth Cake

MOUTHFULMODE – 100 Star Coins

NEWADVENTURE – 300 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone

THANKYOUKIRBY – 1000 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone

THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT – Three Rare Stones

This concludes our list for the moment, but if you come across any more, let us know in the comments section! There are some of these codes that may not be active for a very long time, as several are promotional deals that are currently going on.

