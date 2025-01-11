Chiang Mai Temple Constructs World’s Largest Statue of Thao Wessuwan

A 1,300 year old temple in Chiang Mai has sparked controversy after he announcing it had resumed construction of what is set to become the world’s largest statue of Thao Wessuwan, a figure deeply rooted in Thai folklore and mythology.

The ambitious project at Wat Phra That Doi Kham has stirred mixed reactions among residents, religious scholars and social media users over the statues appropriateness and views that it is not a Buddhist belief or the original belief of the Lanna people.

Construction of the 19-meter-high statue led by Ms. Siwanat Ratchadamrongrat with a budget of approximately 17 million baht, excluding the price of gilding initially began in early 2021 but was delayed due to public concerns.

Wat Phra That Doi Kham has received a building permit from Mae Hia Municipality in Chiang Mai, which was issued on December 13, 2024 and is valid until December 12, 2025. The details of the permit are to construct a statue of Thao Wessuwan, a prefabricated bronze structure, 20 meters long, 1 statue.

Critics argued that the project’s massive scale could disrupt the temple’s natural surroundings, and whether donations from devotees should be used for such a grandiose project, rather than addressing pressing community needs.

However Ms. Siwanat and the abbot of Wat Phra That Doi Kham claim the statue of Thao Wessuwan will draw attention to Chiang Mai’s historical and spiritual significance.

This isn’t just any statue. Wat Phra That Doi Kham’s Thao Wessuwan is designed to be the largest, standing over 30 metres tall. Ms. Siwanat said that with intricate detailing and traditional Thai artistry, the statue promises to be a masterpiece of craftsmanship.

She said engineers and spiritual advisors plan to position the statue in accordance with Buddhist cosmology, ensuring its spiritual significance matches its physical grandeur. When completed, the statue is expected to become a new landmark, drawing tourists and merit makers.

Wat Phra That Doi Kham is already a must-visit destination in Chiang Mai. The temple attracts thousands of visitors yearly, known for its golden pagoda and stunning city views. The new statue could further boost tourism, providing a significant economic lift to the region.

However, some locals worry about the potential influx of tourists and its impact on the temple’s serene atmosphere. “We want people to come here for spiritual reflection, not just selfies,” one resident commented.

Thao Wessuwan is a revered deity in Thai Buddhism, often associated with wealth and protection. Known as the guardian of wealth and defender of the dhamma, statues of Thao Wessuwan are commonly found at temple entrances to ward off evil spirits. His imposing figure, often holding a mace, is a familiar sight throughout Thailand.

