Boeing and Google Donate $1M to Donald Trump’s Inaugural Fund

The United States aviation company Boeing has informed BBC News that it will contribute one million dollars (or 812,600 pounds) to an inauguration fund for President-elect Donald Trump.

Not only has Google stated that it has made a similar payment, but the two companies are also joining the expanding list of prominent American corporations that have contributed to the fund.

The list includes the oil firm Chevron and the technological titans Meta, Amazon, and Uber.

Donald Trump’s inauguration, signalling the start of his second term in the White House, is set for January 20 next year.

“We are pleased to continue Boeing’s bipartisan tradition of supporting US Presidential Inaugural Committees,” Boeing stated in their announcement.

The corporation said it had contributed significantly to each of the three presidential inauguration funds over the past three years.

Boeing is working to recover from the losses of last year’s strike and a crisis in quality control and safety.

The business is also building the next presidential aircraft, Air Force One. The two jets are expected to be released into service as early as the following year.

When Donald Trump was in his first term as president, he compelled the aircraft manufacturer to renegotiate its contract, arguing that the prior agreement was excessively expensive.

After Meta and Amazon made announcements that were quite similar to this one, Google became the most recent major technology company to contribute to the fund. In addition, it stated that it would broadcast the event worldwide.

“Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage,” said Karan Bhatia, who is the global head of government affairs and public policy for Google worldwide.

Additionally, Ford, General Motors, and Toyota, the automobile manufacturers, contributed one million dollars to the inaugural committee.

In the energy field, Chevron has stated that it has contributed to the fund, but the company has declined to disclose the contribution amount.

Chevron has a long history of honouring democracy by providing financial support to the inauguration committees of both parties. “We are very pleased to be doing this again this year,” said Bill Turene, Chevron’s manager of worldwide media relations.