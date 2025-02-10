Task Force Seize Over a Million Meth Pills After Firefights with Drug Runners

CHIANG MAI – On Sunday, soldiers from a border patrol Special Task Force unit seized over one million methamphetamine pills after firefights with drug runners in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai District. One Thai soldier was injured and is recovering in hospital.

Col. Phairotwat Srichaiwan, commander of the Border Patrol Unit under the Third Army Region’s Operations Centre, Special Task Force Phamuang, told reporters that he ordered patrol units to intensify border patrols in the Doi Pha Hom Pok area of Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai, after two separate clashes with drug runners.

These encounters occurred on the evening of February 8, 2025. Col. Ritthichai Sunthorn led Task Force 3201 on patrol along the route near Ban Pang Nok, Village No. 1, Mallika Subdistrict, Mae Ai District. Simultaneously, Col. Phairot Kamnet headed Task Force 3206 along the trail near Ban Na Ma, near the Myanmar border.

During patrols, they encountered a group smuggling drugs from Myanmar into Thailand. Forest rangers signalled the group to stop for an inspection to determine whether they were Thai nationals or illegal entrants. However, gunfire broke out before the confrontation concluded, prompting the rangers to return fire to establish their identity as officials.

The exchange lasted approximately 5-10 minutes. One forest ranger, Sgt. Chakarin Munkham was injured by shrapnel to the left chest. He was rushed to Fang Hospital, where doctors confirmed he was out of danger and in stable condition.

Amid the gunfire, cries were heard from injured members of the trafficking group. Authorities maintained heightened vigilance in the clash area and called for additional reinforcements to secure the zone, fearing the group might return to retrieve abandoned drugs.

Col. Meechai Nilsat, Deputy Commander of the Special Task Force Phamuang, and Col. Detchaton Saiyuthtokorn, Deputy Commander of the Chaiyaphum Special Task Force, joined forces with local officials, including police from Mae Ai Station, the 35th Infantry Battalion, Mae Ai Subdistrict Administration, Border Patrol Police Unit 334, narcotics suppression officers, and special operations teams. Healthcare staff from Mae Ai Hospital and the Fang prosecutor’s office were also involved.

Together, they inspected the scene along the border between Ban Nam Oen and Ban Pang Nok in Mae Ai District. The border is located within Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park, about 1 kilometre from the Myanmar border.

Their investigation revealed that over 15 armed traffickers were involved in the incident, transporting drugs across the border for delivery to an organized network. The conflict resulted in four deaths on both sides. Authorities seized six sacks of methamphetamine, totalling approximately 1,040,000 pills, along with 13 additional sacks of methamphetamine tablets weighing 15 kilograms per sack (15 packs per sack), amounting to 195 kilograms (195 packs).

The seized drugs were handed over to investigators at Mae Ai Police Station for legal proceedings.

