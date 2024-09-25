Ping River Overflows its Banks Flooding Low Lying Areas of Chiang Mai City

On September 25, 2024, in Chiang Mai Province water level in the Ping River continued to rise and overflowed the banks since approximately 7:00 am and spread to flood several communities in Chiang Mai City.

The water level was 30-100 centimeters high. Many schools and government agencies on Chang Klan Road and Charoen Prathet Road announced their closure until the situation improves.

Last night, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Ping River rose until it overflowed the flood wall in the Pa Phrao Nok community first, as it was the lowest point, and began to spread to other communities.

This morning at 05.00 am the water level at P1 at the Nawarat Bridge measured 4.45 meters, an increase of 2 centimeters from the previous hour.

It had exceeded the critical level of 3.70 meters since last night. However, the situation is likely to improve because in the upper part, at the water level at P67 at Ban Mae Ta, San Sai District, the water level has been stabilizing since 01.00 onwards.

Meanwhile, the water level in the city has been rising by an average of 2-3 centimeters per hour for 5 consecutive hours.

Water has now overflowed the banks of the Ping River and spread to flood several disctricts, starting at Pa Phrao Nok, some parts of Pa Daet, San Pa Khoi, and almost the entire Charoen Prathet Road, including the Chiang Mai Forestry Office, Montfort Primary School, Phra Hrudai School, Regina School, and Wat Chaimongkol.

The water level is approximately 40-60 centimeters high, with some areas almost 1 meter high.

Mahidol overpass in Chiang Mai 7:am

Meanwhile, the Chiang Mai City Municipality is closely monitoring the water level to see how far the flooding will spread as there was heavy rain in many areas in Chiang Mai.

The head water area of ​​the Ping River in Mae Taeng District reported the water level of Mae Taeng from the early warning station at Ban Huai Pa Sang, Tambon Kiet Chang, Amphoe Mae Taeng, with a value of 4.51 meters (critical is 5.00 meters).

Hydrology 1, Chiang Mai, reported the Ping River flooded many areas in Chiang Mai City, such as Montfort Primary School, Chang Klan Road, Charoen Prathet Road, and the Saphan Phak 5 underpass, causing many schools to announce their closure, while heavy rain continued in many areas.

The Chiang Mai Irrigation Office, which manages the drainage of the Ping River, reports it has opened all six floodgates in Tambon Pa Daet to accelerate the drainage of water to its full capacity.

