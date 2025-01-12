Military Educates And Entertains On Children’s Day In Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – On National Children’s Day the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport joined forces to showcase military equipment during the 30th Children’s Day celebration.

The event also featured educational activities, entertainment, free snacks, and plenty of prizes for attendees from various organizations in Chiang Rai, including Mengrai Maharaj Camp, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport, Border Patrol Police Company 327, and CentralPlaza Chiang Rai, hosted events to engage children and youth with fun and educational experiences.

A standout attraction this year was the collaboration between Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport and Squadron 416. They brought military aircraft, including F16 fighter jets, for display. This thrilled many children and parents who rarely get to see such aircraft up close.

Military gear from units like the Mekong Riverine Peacekeeping Unit, Chao Tak Task Force, and Pha Muang Task Force was also showcased. These groups organized games and other activities for kids to enjoy.

Additional highlights included a mini motorcycle stunt show, a Balance Bike competition, and a flight simulator experience with both commercial and combat aircraft. Children could try their hand at piloting, with realistic controls, and were treated to snacks, gifts, and other prizes throughout the day.

Air Vice Marshal Pramote Kuikaew, Commander of Squadron 416, highlighted the importance of giving back to the community. He explained that the event aimed to inspire and educate children in Chiang Rai. The Air Force, in line with its mission, works to bring joy, dreams, and motivation to children across the country.

Squadron 416 collaborated with the airport to host ground and air shows, including demonstrations of high-performance aircraft like F16 fighter jets, AC6 planes, and EC 725 helicopters.

These helicopters, known for aiding in disaster relief, impressed young visitors. This was the first time in over 30 years that Squadron 416 had hosted such an event, using its facilities to bring joy to local families.

Air Vice Marshal Pramote expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make the event a success, emphasizing the strong community support for the children of Chiang Rai.

Meanwhile, Nation Group volunteers brought bicycles and supplies on Saturday to Ban Muang Daeng Noi School in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. The school faced heavy damage from severe flooding in September.

This effort was part of the “Nation Pun Namjai” or “Kindness from Nation Group” program. It was organized by the Nation Foundation in partnership with local officials in Chiang Rai. Teams have been visiting communities in the northern province to support families and schools affected by the disaster.

Related News: