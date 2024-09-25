Chiang Mai Mayor Issues Flood Warning as the Ping River Rapidly Rises

Chiang Mai Mayor Assanee Buranuprakorn has issued a warning to people living along the Ping River to move their belongings, including vehicles, to high ground as the River is rising rapidly and is expected to flood into the city late Tuesday night.

The Ping River water level could reach the crisis point as early as 8 pm. Tambon Nong Hoi and Tambon Pa Dat were most at risk as the low terrain makes them prone to flooding, the Chiang Mai Mayor said.

The Ping River, which passes through the city, was 3.35 meters deep at Nawarat Bridge at 10 am, had risen another 10 centimeters by noon, and was continuing to rise rapidly. It could reach the crisis mark of 3.70 meters as early as 5 pm,.

The municipality is live streaming the Ping River at the bridge on Chiang Mai City Update Page, along with the message: “People should be prepared”.



Kuakul Manasamphansakul, the provincial irrigation chief, said a large volume of water was on its way to Chiang Mai after heavy rain flooded the upstream districts of Chiang Dao, Mae Taeng, and Mae Rim on Monday night, and more rain was expected on Tuesday.



Mayor Assange said they had set up an emergency centre at the Nawarat Bridge to track the Ping River water levels to ensure downtown Chaing Mai does not get inundated like it was in 2022

The centre will monitor the river continuously and work in tandem with the Royal Irrigation Department and the provincial administration of Chiang Mai to speed up the inflow of floodwaters into the river. Sandbags have been distributed to to build barriers to help prevent flooding.



On Tuesday, Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn of Chiang Mai stated that the Ping River situation was still under control since the province administration had kept the water level low for a few days prior by not releasing water from the Mae Ngad Somboon Dam.

He said floodwaters from the districts of Chiang Dao and Mae Rim have contributed to the high river level. To prevent the Ping river from overflowing, the authorities have also strengthened the flood levees along its banks.

On Monday, Doi Suthep-Pui National Park issued an order closing the Mae Sa and Tat Mok waterfalls, which are located inside the park in Tambon Mae Rim, until further notice. The park’s Facebook page announced the closure of the two waterfalls for the protection of the general public.

The Meteorological Centre reports rain brought by a low-pressure system from Vietnam would cover 80% of the northern region, mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son over the next couple of days. Warning people should be cautious about possible flash floods and runoff.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thai Rath

