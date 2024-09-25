Flash Floods Destroy Karen Village Homes in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao District

The Chiang Rai Disaster and Mitigation Department reports Wiang Pa Pao District has been inundated with flash floods over the past few days and over 3,000 homes have been flooded.

People affected by the flash floods have been posting video clips of the damage the flooding has caused. Many places had very severe flash floods that severely damaged people’s homes and property.

In Ban Huai Hin Lat in Tambon Ban Pong, Amphoe Wiang Pa Pao, a Karen village located on a high mountain ridge, approximately 25 kilometers from Amphoe Wiang Pa Pao, a flash flood from the mountain ridge violently cut through the middle of the village.

The fast running water laden with debris swept away everything in its path, including vehicles parked at peoples homes.

In a Lisu village in Amphoe Wiang Pa Pao flooding from the mountain ridges hit many houses, causing damage, water overflowing from the Mae Chang Khao reservoir caused water to flow into villages and communities with rapid currents.

Yesterday, water has flooded at least 5 sub-districts in Wiang Pa Pao District. Many areas have been cut off from the outside world, especially Ban Huai Hin Lat Nai.

Electricity and phone signals were cut-off and villagers need urgent assistance, especially with food, lighting and mosquito repellent.

The Chiang Rai – Chiang Mai Highway No. 118 was still affected by flash floods and Laotian waters, forcing it to be closed and preventing all types of vehicles from passing through.

As of 6 PM Tuesday the Wiang Pa Pao Police Station reported that the road was still under water, although large vehicles can pass through, but they must be careful. Small vehicles and motorcycles cannot pass through. They must use alternative routes.

The Wiang Pa Pao-Amphoe Phrao route to Chiang Mai Province, was temporarily closed after fallen trees caused landslides blocked the road. The Highways Division and the local administration rushed to clear the route to return it to normal as soon as possible.

