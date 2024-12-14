Police Announce the Seizure of 7 Million Meth Pills in Two Drug Busts

Region 5 Province Police in Northern Thailand have announced two major drug busts in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces, seizing a total of more than 7 million methamphetamine pills.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol Yisakorn, Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, soldiers, and local government officials held a press briefing Saturday to announce the results of the two major drug seizures.

In the first case, the Chiang Rai Provincial Police narcotics suppression division seized 454,000 methamphetamine pills after receiving a tip-off that the drug smuggling group would smuggle drugs using a silver Toyota Altis sedan through the Tha Ko district checkpoint.

The commander of the narcotics suppression division then radioed ahead to inform the Tha Ko checkpoint to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Later in the afternoon, the sedan matching the informant’s description drove into the checkpoint and was ordered to stop for inspection.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, found 5 sacks hidden in the car, containing approximately 454,000 pills. The driver, identified as Mr. Boontham, and his passenger, Mr. Chaiyaratwere arrested and taken to Mae Sai Police Station along with the drugs for legal proceedings.

In the second case, NSB police officers in Chiang Mai were notified by an informant that a huge shipment of drugs headed for central Thailand was being stored at an agricultural area in Chiang Dao District, Chiang Mai Province.

The police officers travelled to the area and found the drugs piled up in 34 sacks containing 6.8 million pills. The police officers seized the drugs and transported them to the Chiang Dao Police Station, Chiang Mai Province, for further legal action.

An investigation was conducted into the owner of the land where the drugs were seized, which then led them to a drug trafficking group in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division coordinated with the Crime Suppression Division of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to expand the investigation and arrest 4 members of the drug network.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol told reporters that Provincial Police Region 5 has integrated with all sectors, including the police, military, and administrative sectors, to strictly and seriously prevent drug trafficking from entering the inner region.

He said a summary of drug arrests in the Provincial Police Region 5 from 1 Oct. 2024 – 13 Dec. 2024 totalled 2,538 cases, with 19 major drug cases, seizing: – 10 million methamphetamine pills – 1,384 kilograms of Crystal Meth – 143 kilograms of heroin – 622 kilograms of ketamine – 8 kilograms of opium, and the seizure of drug-related assets, totalling approximately 15 million baht.

