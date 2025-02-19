Thailand’s Police Chief Orders Investigation into Israeli Row in Mae Hong Son

Thailand’s National Police Gen Chief Kittharath Punpetch has given officers seven days to investigate Isreali National living in Pai, Mae Hong Son, over alleged illegal activities and behaviour causing public disturbances.

This decision follows a rise in complaints about Israelis in the popular northern town, while some antisemitic claims have been debunked.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said that reports of some Israelis posting signs prohibiting Thais from entering their properties were fake news. She also dismissed rumours suggesting Israelis viewed Pai as their “promised land,” with over 30,000 relocating there.

Official estimates place the Israeli population in Pai closer to 3,000.

The area’s popularity among Israelis is evident with establishing a Chabad centre near the local police station. The centre hosts religious services as well as community events. However, some locals have voiced concerns about loud parties held there.

Reports also suggest some Thai restaurants have banned Israeli patrons. Thailand’s Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to visit Pai, Mae Hong Son, next week to assess the situation.

Pol Gen Kittharath has instructed nationwide police units to investigate foreign residents accused of disruptive behaviour. This includes actions that violate laws or harm Thailand’s reputation and security.

Authorities from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Provincial Police, and the Immigration Police will collaborate to identify and address inappropriate activities by foreign nationals.

Their findings will be reported to the Combating Transnational Criminals and Illegal Immigrants Centre, which will devise a response plan. Police stations have also been told to review whether proper legal measures were taken against foreign offenders, with a seven-day update deadline.

The Immigration Bureau has been tasked with revoking visas of foreign nationals whose actions pose risks to public safety. Meanwhile, the Tourist Police Bureau will launch campaigns to promote positive tourism practices.

In Pai, recent incidents involving Israeli nationals have drawn attention. One high-profile case involved four Israelis who damaged the emergency room at Pai Hospital after forcing entry to visit a compatriot injured in a motorcycle accident.

According to Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyaluck, head of the Immigration Bureau, each was fined 3,000 baht, deported, and permanently banned from returning to Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, said she regretted the behaviour of some Israeli tourists and would personally travel to Pai to meet with officials, local business owners, and members of the Israeli community there.

She said all tourists must respect the law. “I hope it won’t reflect negatively on other Israelis in Thailand.”

