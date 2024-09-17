Chiang Rai Flood Update: 12 People Dead and 53,209 Households Damaged

The Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that heavy rain is still causing overflowing rivers in economic areas, in Mae Sai District, and economic areas in Chiang Rai city communities, and mountains villages Mae Fah Luang District.

Landslides, collapsed houses, fallen trees on main roads in villages, blocking entrances and exits in more than 12 villages, causing continuous impacts. From September 9-15, 2024, a total of 9 districts, 35 sub-districts, 167 villages, Chiang Rai Municipality, 52 communities have experienced flooding 53,209 households and 14,138 rai of agricultural land has been damaged.

To date their have been 12 deaths, 2 injuries, 31 schools damaged , 7 roads washed out and 4 bridges closed due to pillare damage.

In Mueang District, Tambon Rob Wiang, Tambon Doi Hang, some villages have been cut off from water and food has had to be transported by helicopter many times.

In Tambon Mae Yao, the Ha Lae Ja suspension bridge is damaged so aid to villagers has to transport visa helicopter. In Tambon Huai Chomphu, flash floods, landslides, closed routes to 6 villages have to transport food and water, evacuate pregnant women and emergency patients by air.

In Tambon Rim Kok the flood protection wall collapsed in Ban Muang Ngim allowing fast flowing water flow from the Kok river enter the district. Villagers did not have time to evacuate, drones and jet skis had to be used to deliver food and water to people trapped in their homes.

Mae Fah Luang District: 4 sub-districts, 12 villages were flooded, 4 landslides damaged, 4 roads, 3 piers and bridges and 8 schools.

Landslides blocked the entrance and exit routes to the villages, Thoet Thai Sub-district, Ban Cha Ti District, Mae Fah Luang Sub-district, Village No. 12, 16, 17, Mae Salong Nok Sub-district, Village No. 7, Mae Salong Nai Sub-district, Village No. 3, 4, 5, 15, Thoet Thai Sub-district, Village No. 6, 7, 15, 16.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers and soldiers have had to transport food and water by helicopter.

In Mae Sai District there was flooding damage in Sai Lom Joy Market and economic areas in 4 sub-districts, 37 villages were severely affected by flooding. In Mae Sai the Muang Daeng district, Koh Sai district, Mai Lung Khan district floods damaged 8 schools.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation report as of 15 September the situation improved, the water level of the Sai River dropped by 50 cm, but some areas are still flooded. There is still a lot of mud and sediment from the river, so military vehicles and forklifts are being used to help the people.

