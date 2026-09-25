Head-On Pickup Crash in Northern Thailand Leaves One Dead

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHITSANULOK – A tragic traffic accident occurred early Monday morning on a major highway in northern Thailand. Two pickup trucks collided head-on, resulting in massive damage to both vehicles. Local emergency crews quickly rushed to the chaotic scene to help the trapped victims.

The devastating crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the busy Phitsanulok-Uttaradit Highway. First responders arrived to find two completely crushed white Toyota pickup trucks blocking the road. Sadly, the violent impact caused one man to lose his life instantly at the site.

Key Takeaways:

Two pickup trucks crashed head-on along Highway 11 in Phitsanulok province early Monday morning.

The severe collision killed a 71-year-old man instantly and left four other men injured.

Local police are currently gathering evidence to understand exactly how the accident happened.

Police officers from the local station arrived quickly to secure the dangerous area. They found a white Toyota Revo with Bangkok license plates tangled with a white Toyota Vigo. The heavy damage required rescue teams to work very carefully around the twisted metal.

Authorities officially identified the deceased victim as 71-year-old Sanong Maneechai. He was a long-time resident of the Pichai District in neighboring Uttaradit province. Rescue workers gently removed his body from the wreckage to begin the formal legal process.

Four other men sustained varying injuries during this incredibly powerful highway collision. Emergency medical teams stabilized them on the road before putting them into ambulances. The victims were rapidly transported to Wat Bot Hospital and Phrom Phiram Hospital for treatment.

Police Launch Official Traffic Accident Investigation

The injured passengers ranged in age from their late thirties to early sixties. The group included 36-year-old Songwut Pattha and 62-year-old Suphachai Panthong. Two older men, aged 60 and 58, also needed immediate emergency room care.

Local law enforcement officers are taking the lead on solving this tragic case. They are thoroughly examining the shattered vehicles, skid marks, and the highway surface conditions. Their main goal is to figure out exactly why these two trucks collided.

Investigators plan to interview the surviving victims as soon as they are medically cleared. Talking to the injured men will provide crucial details about the moments before the crash. The police want to make sure they handle every legal step properly.

Doctors at Phrom Phiram Hospital are scheduled to perform a standard autopsy on the deceased. This medical examination is required by law to confirm the exact cause of death. After that, the hospital will release the body to his grieving family.

His loved ones will then organize traditional religious funeral ceremonies in his hometown. Highway accidents like this one remain a serious public safety concern for local authorities. Officials continue to remind drivers to maintain safe speeds and stay fully alert.

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