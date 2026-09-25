Chiang Rai Police Arrest 3 Teens for Motorcycle Theft

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Police in Phan district arrested three male youths on Wednesday following a swift local investigation. This incident stems from a local motorcycle theft reported earlier this month in the region. The vehicle was stolen from a neighborhood in the Phan district on September 14, 2026. Local police officers worked quickly to track down the young suspects and solve the case.

The ongoing investigation soon led Phan police officers to an undisclosed location within the local district. Upon arriving, they found the stolen motorcycle, but the thieves had already dismantled the vehicle. The suspects had carefully broken the bike down into many separate, ready-to-sell mechanical parts. However, investigating officers officially matched these specific pieces directly to the recently stolen vehicle.

Key Takeaways

Chiang Rai police quickly arrested three youths for a recent local motorcycle theft.

Investigating officers found the stolen motorcycle already taken apart into multiple separate pieces.

The teenagers fully confessed to the crime and will face juvenile legal proceedings soon.

Several dedicated senior officers helped solve this property crime quickly and safely for the community. Police Colonel Wichai Chai-inkham, the station superintendent, directed the highly successful local police operation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent Chiwa Yathuam and Inspector Pichai Chueamuangphan managed the vital daily investigation details. Together, they assigned a specialized search team to follow all available community tips and leads.

Legal Next Steps for the Youths

Police Captain Theeraphong Khotsrimuang confidently led the active field search for the young suspects. His specialized team worked relentlessly to recover the missing bike and catch the actual thieves. Vehicle theft remains a very common issue across many urban and rural local communities. Therefore, ongoing law enforcement efforts must remain highly active to protect valuable private property.

Upon their swift arrest, the three teenagers faced serious questioning by the local authorities. During this initial police interview, the youths fully admitted to committing the recent crime. They gave a complete confession to the investigating officers at the local police station. As a direct result, the police officially charged the three teens with joint property theft.

The officers immediately seized the dismantled motorcycle parts to use as official legal evidence. Next, they handed the young suspects over to the main station’s primary investigation team. Because the suspects are minors, this specific case now moves to the local juvenile court. The national justice system will carefully handle their final sentencing according to youth protection laws.

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