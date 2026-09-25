Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Arrest 3 Teens for Motorcycle Theft

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Police Arrest 3 Teens for Motorcycle Theft

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Police in Phan district arrested three male youths on Wednesday following a swift local investigation. This incident stems from a local motorcycle theft reported earlier this month in the region. The vehicle was stolen from a neighborhood in the Phan district on September 14, 2026. Local police officers worked quickly to track down the young suspects and solve the case.

The ongoing investigation soon led Phan police officers to an undisclosed location within the local district. Upon arriving, they found the stolen motorcycle, but the thieves had already dismantled the vehicle. The suspects had carefully broken the bike down into many separate, ready-to-sell mechanical parts. However, investigating officers officially matched these specific pieces directly to the recently stolen vehicle.

Key Takeaways

  • Chiang Rai police quickly arrested three youths for a recent local motorcycle theft.
  • Investigating officers found the stolen motorcycle already taken apart into multiple separate pieces.
  • The teenagers fully confessed to the crime and will face juvenile legal proceedings soon.

Several dedicated senior officers helped solve this property crime quickly and safely for the community. Police Colonel Wichai Chai-inkham, the station superintendent, directed the highly successful local police operation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent Chiwa Yathuam and Inspector Pichai Chueamuangphan managed the vital daily investigation details. Together, they assigned a specialized search team to follow all available community tips and leads.

Chiang Rai Police Arrest 3 Teens for Motorcycle Theft

Legal Next Steps for the Youths

Police Captain Theeraphong Khotsrimuang confidently led the active field search for the young suspects. His specialized team worked relentlessly to recover the missing bike and catch the actual thieves. Vehicle theft remains a very common issue across many urban and rural local communities. Therefore, ongoing law enforcement efforts must remain highly active to protect valuable private property.

Upon their swift arrest, the three teenagers faced serious questioning by the local authorities. During this initial police interview, the youths fully admitted to committing the recent crime. They gave a complete confession to the investigating officers at the local police station. As a direct result, the police officially charged the three teens with joint property theft.

The officers immediately seized the dismantled motorcycle parts to use as official legal evidence. Next, they handed the young suspects over to the main station’s primary investigation team. Because the suspects are minors, this specific case now moves to the local juvenile court. The national justice system will carefully handle their final sentencing according to youth protection laws.

Trending News:

Chiang Rai Police Seize 4.5M Meth Pills After Deadly Shootout

Missing Forager Found Alive in Chiang Rai Forest After 3 Days

 

Chiang Rai Prepares for Storm Wipha, Residents and Businesses Step Up Flood Protection
Chiang Rai Officials Tackle Cross-Border Water Pollution, Confirm Safe Tap Water
77-Year-Old Woman Runs Over Motorcyclist in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai
Police Find Body of Woman Floating in Canal in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai
Giant Bee Swarm Attacks Guests at Chiang Rai Governor’s Residence
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article Thai Police Checkpoint: What to Do When You're Pulled Over Thai Police Checkpoint: What to Do When You’re Pulled Over
Next Article Pickup Crash in Northern Thailand Head-On Pickup Crash in Northern Thailand Leaves One Dead
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Pickup Crash in Northern Thailand
Head-On Pickup Crash in Northern Thailand Leaves One Dead
Northern Thailand
Thai Police Checkpoint: What to Do When You're Pulled Over
Thai Police Checkpoint: What to Do When You’re Pulled Over
Travel Guide
Thai Baht to Dollar How Much Is 1,000 Baht
Thai Baht to Dollar How Much Is 1,000 Baht
Thailand News
Is Thailand Expensive? What Things Actually Cost
Is Thailand Expensive? What Things Actually Cost
Destinations
How Long Is the Flight to Thailand? Times by City
How Long Is the Flight to Thailand? Times by City
Destinations
Thailand's Government Housing Bank Auctions 839 Properties
Thailand’s Government Housing Bank Auctions 839 Properties
Finance
Do You Need a Visa for Thailand
Do You Need a Visa for Thailand? 30-Day Rules By Passport
Visas & Immigration
White House Hosts State Dinner for China's President Xi Jinping
White House Hosts China’s President Xi Jinping for State Dinner
China
Thailand Time Zone: What Time Is It in Thailand?
Thailand Time Zone: What Time Is It in Thailand?
Destinations
F-35 Parts Diverted to Hong Kong Reached China
Report Says F-35 Parts Diverted to Hong Kong Reached China
China

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google