Thai Police Checkpoint: What to Do When You’re Pulled Over

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Seeing a Thai police checkpoint can make you unsure what to do, especially when you’re driving a rental scooter or car. Stay calm, pull over safely, and follow the officer’s instructions; procedures can vary by location and checkpoint.

Keep your driving license and any required International Driving Permit handy, along with your rental and vehicle documents. Officers may also ask about alcohol, so don’t drive after drinking. If you receive a ticket, follow its written payment instructions rather than assuming you need to pay at the roadside.

Check which documents and rules may apply at Thai police checkpoints before you set out.

What to Do at a Thai Police Checkpoint When You’re Pulled Over

When you see a checkpoint, slow down and follow the officer’s signals. Officers may check your license, vehicle papers, and the vehicle’s condition, so stay calm and handle the stop one step at a time.

Stop safely and make the first moments easy

Reduce your speed well before the checkpoint, then stop where the officer directs. Avoid sudden turns or reaching movements. Once stopped, keep your hands visible and stay in the vehicle unless the officer asks you to step out. You can switch off the engine after you pull over, if it’s safe to do so.

Speak calmly and use simple, respectful language. If you don’t understand an instruction, ask the officer to repeat or clarify it rather than guessing. Before reaching into a bag, pocket, or storage compartment, say what you’re getting and wait for the officer’s response. These small steps make it clear what you’re doing and help keep the interaction orderly.

Keep your driving and rental documents ready

Have your valid driver’s license and International Driving Permit (IDP) accessible, along with rental paperwork or vehicle registration details. Keep them together in a place you can reach without rummaging. Officers may also ask for passport details or a copy, so having a passport copy with your travel documents can make the check quicker.

For a rental, know where the registration or rental documents are stored before you set off. Requirements and checks can vary, so this preparation is practical guidance, not a guarantee that every officer will ask for the same papers. For more detail, see what to bring when renting a car or scooter in Chiang Rai. A tourist guide to driving documents and helmet rules also covers common items visitors should carry.

Expect helmet and vehicle checks, especially on a scooter

At a motorcycle checkpoint, officers commonly check whether the rider and passenger wear helmets. They may also ask to see registration or rental papers and look over the vehicle. Keep your helmet fastened while riding, and follow directions if an officer asks you to move or reposition the scooter.

Check that your license and IDP cover the vehicle class you’re riding. A car IDP does not automatically authorize motorcycle use; motorcyclists need the appropriate motorcycle authorization. If your documents don’t cover the scooter or motorcycle, don’t ride it. Review the motorcycle license requirements in Chiang Rai before renting or riding.

How Thai Checkpoints Handle Breath Tests and Drink-Driving

A checkpoint can shift from a document check to an alcohol test if an officer has reasonable grounds to suspect drink-driving. Stay calm, follow instructions, and treat any test or positive result as a legal matter.

When an officer can ask you to take an alcohol test

Thai police materials allow officers to require an alcohol test when there are reasonable grounds to suspect a driver has been drinking. A breathalyzer is the usual roadside method. If you can’t complete a breath test, police procedures may allow a urine or blood test instead. Blood testing may take place at a hospital under medical supervision, rather than at the roadside. Thai police information on alcohol testing describes procedures for cases when a breath test cannot be conducted.

If an officer asks you to test, cooperate with the lawful instruction. Don’t argue about the equipment or try to leave. If you don’t understand what’s being requested, ask calmly for clarification.

Know the blood-alcohol limits that may apply to you

Thailand’s commonly reported limit is 50 mg% for most drivers. A stricter 20 mg% limit applies to drivers under 20, provisional-license holders, people driving a vehicle class their license doesn’t cover, and drivers who are unlicensed or have a suspended or revoked license. The lower threshold can apply to foreign visitors, too. Thailand’s official notice on alcohol limits for drivers outlines the stricter categories.

Your license status and vehicle class matter, so don’t assume the general limit applies to you. Alcohol affects people differently, and a small amount can still put you over the applicable threshold. The safest choice is not to drink at all before driving.

Treat a positive result as a formal legal matter

A positive test may lead to formal enforcement or further proceedings. It isn’t simply a routine checkpoint fee, and you shouldn’t offer money or try to negotiate an unofficial payment. Follow instructions, ask for documentation, and use the written process for any official penalty. For context, Thailand’s drunk-driving enforcement rules also discuss the consequences of refusing a breath test.

If police detain you, or you’re unsure what your rights are, contact a qualified local lawyer or your country’s consular office. Keep your answers calm and factual, and avoid signing a document you don’t understand without asking for help.

How to Handle a Traffic Ticket, Payment, or Suspicious Cash Request

If you receive a ticket at a Thai police checkpoint, treat it as paperwork to verify, not a reason to argue or pay cash without proof. Procedures can vary, so follow the instructions on the ticket and use a payment channel you can confirm as official.

Ask for the official ticket and check the details

Review the ticket before you leave. Check that it identifies the alleged violation, fine amount, ticket number, and where or how to pay. If the details are unclear, ask the officer politely to explain them or help you understand a translation. Don’t refuse a lawful ticket, but do ask for documentation you can use to verify and settle it.

A printed ticket may include a QR code or other payment instructions. Thailand’s e-ticket system has included QR codes for payment and ticket verification, as Bangkok Post’s report on traffic e-tickets explains. Keep a photo or copy of the paperwork if permitted, and note the checkpoint location and time.

Pay through an official channel and keep the receipt

Use the payment method named on the ticket, such as the designated police station or an official ticket-payment service. If you’re unsure whether a channel is legitimate, verify it independently before entering personal or banking details. Don’t rely on an undocumented cash handover. A payment record should connect the amount paid to your ticket number; at a station, ask for a printed, numbered receipt showing both.

Keep the receipt and ticket until you leave Thailand, in case you need to prove the fine was settled. A traffic-fine guide lists 1220 as a help line for payment questions, but contact details and availability can change. Verify the number through an official source before relying on it. For more checkpoint-specific advice, see how to handle a traffic stop in Bangkok.

Get help if the stop feels improper or unsafe

A cash request without a ticket, clear legal basis, or receipt is a reason to pause and ask for official documentation. Stay calm, don’t offer a bribe, and don’t escalate the exchange. You also shouldn’t assume an officer can keep your license as a condition of resolving a routine fine. If an officer says they must retain it, ask politely for the reason and written documentation, and seek independent help rather than physically resisting.

When it’s safe and lawful, record the time, checkpoint location, ticket details, and any payment instructions. If you feel threatened, move to a safe public place when possible. 191 is listed as an emergency contact, and 1599 as a police assistance contact; verify current availability, and use emergency services for immediate danger.

Frequently Asked Questions

Even with a plan for handling a stop, a few questions may remain. Keep in mind that requirements and procedures can change, so check current official guidance before driving.

Can I drive in Thailand with only my home-country license?

Visitors are generally advised to carry both a valid home-country license and an International Driving Permit (IDP), with the correct vehicle class listed. A car authorization does not cover a motorcycle, so check your documents before renting a scooter. The U.S. Embassy’s driving guidance for Thailand explains the IDP requirement for foreign drivers. If you plan to stay longer, review Thai driver’s license requirements for foreign residents.

Do I need to carry my passport at a checkpoint?

An officer may ask for your identity details, but carrying a photocopy or secure digital copy can reduce the chance of losing your original passport during a routine stop. Requirements can depend on the circumstances and local practice, so check current guidance and keep your original travel documents secure. Store a copy separately from the original, and don’t hand over the passport unless you understand why it’s needed.

Can police take my driver’s license during a stop?

Current checkpoint guidance says officers should not routinely seize a driver’s license at the roadside as a way to process a standard traffic fine. If an officer proposes keeping yours, stay calm and ask for the legal basis, a written explanation, and official paperwork. Guidance on rights at Thai police checkpoints can provide further context.

Are checkpoints common in tourist areas?

Checkpoints are reported in tourist destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya, and Pai, but they aren’t limited to those places. Police may also set up checks on routes used by visitors and residents. Nightlife areas and roads near bars may have sobriety checks, so never drive after drinking.

What should I do if I don’t understand the officer?

Stay respectful, then ask the officer to repeat or clarify the instruction before you act. If it’s safe and appropriate, use a translation app to help with a short exchange, but don’t handle your phone while driving or during a test. If the matter becomes serious, ask for an interpreter or contact a trusted local adviser before signing paperwork you don’t understand.