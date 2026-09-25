Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand uses one time zone, Indochina Time (ICT), set to UTC+7 year-round. There’s no daylight saving time, so the clock stays the same whether you’re in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, or elsewhere in the country.

That makes checking local time simple, but the time difference between Thailand and your location can shift when your country changes its clocks. Whether you’re planning a trip, working remotely, or scheduling a call, knowing the difference helps you avoid missed connections and inconvenient meeting times. For a closer look at the north, explore this Chiang Rai travel guide.

Key Takeaways

Thailand uses Indochina Time (ICT), set to UTC+7 , across the entire country, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

, across the entire country, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. Thailand does not observe daylight saving time, so its clocks stay on the same schedule year-round. Check Thailand’s time zone and clock changes when confirming the current offset.

The time difference with the US changes when US locations switch to or from daylight saving time, even though Thailand’s time remains fixed.

Before scheduling a call or booking travel, compare the local date as well as the hour to avoid confusion across time zones.

For broader trip planning, see these practical Thailand travel tips.

Thailand Time Zone: What Time Is It in Thailand?

Thailand follows Indochina Time (ICT), UTC+7, year-round. Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and every other part of the country share the same clock, so you don’t need to adjust your watch when traveling between Thai cities.

One clock applies across Thailand

Whether you’re checking the time in Bangkok or Chiang Rai, you’ll find the same local hour. Phuket and other destinations follow it too, and Thailand does not observe daylight saving time. As a result, clocks stay on the same schedule throughout the year.

That shared clock doesn’t mean the sun rises or sets at the same moment everywhere. Local daylight varies with a place’s location, so sunrise and sunset times can differ between cities even when their clocks match. If you’re planning an evening visit, check the local schedule for attractions such as the Chiang Rai Clock Tower light show.

What ICT and UTC+7 mean

ICT is the common abbreviation for Indochina Time, the name of Thailand’s time zone. UTC+7 describes its offset: Thailand’s clocks run seven hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). The name and the offset are related, but they aren’t interchangeable. ICT names the time zone; UTC+7 tells you how far its local time is ahead of UTC.

For a quick conversion, when it is 12:00 p.m. UTC, it is 7:00 p.m. in Thailand on the same date. The seven-hour difference stays constant because Thailand doesn’t shift its clocks seasonally. An International Civil Aviation Organization schedule listing Bangkok local time as UTC+7 uses the same offset.

For software and digital calendars, Thailand’s IANA time zone identifier is Asia/Bangkok. This is a database label for the zone, rather than another abbreviation for ICT. You may see it in calendar settings, travel apps, or computer systems that need to display Thai local time.

How Many Hours Ahead Is Thailand?

Thailand is seven hours ahead of UTC all year. The difference with cities such as New York, London, and Los Angeles changes seasonally because those places adjust their clocks, while Thailand does not.

Quick time conversions from UTC

To convert UTC to Thailand time, add seven hours. For example, 9:00 a.m. UTC becomes 4:00 p.m. in Thailand on the same date.

When the calculation passes midnight, the Thai date moves forward:

6:00 p.m. UTC becomes 1:00 a.m. the next day in Thailand.

becomes in Thailand. 11:00 p.m. UTC becomes 6:00 a.m. the next day in Thailand.

That date change matters when you schedule a meeting or book travel across time zones. Check both the hour and the calendar date, especially for late-night departures or early-morning calls. A time zone converter can help verify a specific date and time.

Why the difference changes in the United States and Europe

Thailand stays on UTC+7, but New York, London, and Los Angeles shift between standard time and daylight time. As a result, the gap changes during the year even though the Thai clock remains fixed.

Reference location Thailand is ahead by New York, standard time 12 hours New York, daylight saving time 11 hours London, winter (standard time) 7 hours London, summer (daylight saving time) 6 hours Los Angeles, standard time 15 hours Los Angeles, daylight saving time 14 hours

For instance, when New York is on standard time, noon there is midnight in Thailand at the start of the next day. During New York daylight saving time, noon is 11:00 p.m. in Thailand on the same date.

The same seasonal adjustment applies to London and Los Angeles. London’s winter gap is seven hours, then six during summer time. Los Angeles is 15 hours behind Thailand during standard time and 14 hours behind during daylight saving time. These shifts come from the other locations changing their clocks, not from any change in Thailand.

Before setting a meeting, check the date and current local time in both places instead of relying on one fixed difference. That’s especially useful for travel plans, such as comparing London to Phuket flight details, when departure and arrival times may fall on different calendar dates.

Does Thailand Use Daylight Saving Time?

No. Thailand does not observe daylight saving time, and it never moves clocks forward or back seasonally. Its time zone remains Indochina Time (ICT), UTC+7, throughout the year.

That steady schedule makes local time easy to track. The time difference between Thailand and another country can still change, though, when that country adjusts its clocks.

Thailand’s clock stays the same all year

In Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and every other Thai city, the clock follows the same UTC+7 offset in every season. Thailand has no spring clock change or fall clock change, so recurring schedules within the country stay on the same local time year-round.

For example, a weekly meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. in Bangkok remains at 10 a.m. in Bangkok. Businesses, schools, and travelers don’t need to account for a seasonal clock adjustment inside Thailand. You can confirm the country’s current time zone and clock-change status on Thailand’s time zone page.

Thailand’s time stays fixed; any seasonal change in the time gap comes from the other location.

Check the other country’s clock-change dates

Some countries change their clocks seasonally, while others keep one standard time all year. The rules and change dates vary by country, so a time difference you checked months ago may no longer be accurate. The global overview of daylight saving time shows how widely these practices differ.

This is a common source of confusion for calls between Thailand and the United States. When US clocks shift for daylight saving time, the time difference with Thailand changes, even though Thailand remains on UTC+7. The same principle applies when coordinating with other countries that observe seasonal clock changes.

Before booking a call, flight, or appointment across borders, check a current world clock or calendar for the exact date. This is especially helpful near a clock-change weekend, when a meeting may shift by an hour for one participant but not for the other. Confirm the local date as well as the hour, since late-night calls can fall on different calendar days.

How to Plan Calls and Travel Around Thailand Time

Thailand stays on UTC+7 year-round, but your local time may change with daylight saving time. Before you schedule a call or book a connection, check the time zone and calendar date for each location. A small difference on the clock can put someone in a meeting the next morning or leave you waiting at an airport.

Avoid confusion when a call crosses midnight

Choose a time that works during normal waking hours for everyone, then check how it converts on the exact date. For example, 10:00 p.m. Monday in New York becomes 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in Bangkok during US standard time. During US daylight saving time, it becomes 9:00 a.m. Tuesday in Bangkok. Thailand does not change its clocks, but the US does, so the gap shifts during the year.

For a remote team, an 8:00 a.m. New York call usually lands in the evening in Thailand: 8:00 p.m. during standard time or 7:00 p.m. during daylight saving time. Families can use the same approach to find a reasonable window without asking someone to join at midnight.

Before sending an invitation, confirm that it names the date and time zone, such as “Monday, 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time” or “Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. Bangkok time.” Set your phone or calendar to Bangkok time while traveling, or add Bangkok as a second time zone. Calendar apps can display an event in each attendee’s local time, but checking the invitation prevents confusion if a device uses the wrong zone.

Read flight and booking times as local times

Flight itineraries generally show departure and arrival times in the local time of each airport. So a flight leaving Bangkok at 11:00 p.m. and landing in another country at 7:00 a.m. uses two different local clocks. The arrival date may also differ from the departure date.

When comparing itineraries, check the airport, date, and local time zone for every leg. This matters on overnight flights and connections, where a calendar-day change can affect hotel check-in or a pickup reservation. For domestic travel, compare the exact airport and departure time before choosing a flight or bus, such as when reviewing Bangkok to Chiang Rai travel options.

After booking, check the departure airport’s live board for schedule updates. For example, JFK’s flight departures page lists current departure information; check the equivalent page for your airport and confirm the details with your airline. If you have a separate ground transfer, make sure its pickup time follows the local clock at the airport, not the time zone where you booked it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s time is easy to track once you know its standard abbreviation, offset, and city reference. These answers cover a few practical details for checking the clock and planning your trip.

What is the time zone abbreviation for Thailand?

Thailand uses ICT, which stands for Indochina Time. The abbreviation names the time zone, while UTC+7 describes its offset from Coordinated Universal Time. For apps and software that ask for a time-zone identifier, use Asia/Bangkok. You can also check the Indochina Time zone details for a reference to ICT and its offset.

What is the best way to check the current time in Thailand?

Use a reliable world clock or open your phone’s clock app and search for Bangkok. Bangkok is the standard city reference for Thai time, and its clock matches the time used throughout the country. This makes it a dependable choice when you’re comparing Thailand with another location or setting a call time. If a search result shows a different Thai city, its local time will still match Bangkok’s.

Should I set my phone to Bangkok time before traveling?

Usually, you don’t need to change the time zone manually. Most phones update after arrival when automatic time-zone settings are enabled, and some devices also use location services to identify the local zone. Still, check the displayed time once you land, especially before catching transport or meeting a driver. If you’re arriving at Suvarnabhumi, review transport options from the airport before choosing your connection.

Do Thailand and Vietnam have the same time?

Yes. Both countries use UTC+7, so their clocks show the same time. You don’t need to adjust your watch or phone when traveling between them.

Does Thailand have more than one time zone?

No, Thailand uses one time zone nationwide. Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and other Thai cities all follow ICT, so moving between them doesn’t require changing your clock. Check local schedules for transport and appointments, but the time zone stays the same wherever you go in Thailand.