Thailand’s Government Housing Bank Auctions 839 Properties

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The Government Housing Bank has successfully wrapped up its third major property auction of 2026. This highly anticipated event proudly celebrated the bank’s 73rd anniversary under the inspiring “Beyond” theme. It offered everyday buyers a fantastic chance to secure affordable real estate across the nation. The overwhelming public turnout clearly proved that the dream of homeownership remains incredibly strong today.

During the lively event on September 19, the bank successfully auctioned off an impressive 839 individual lots. These exciting sales generated a combined total value of roughly 903 million baht for the institution. This massive financial success clearly highlights a booming demand for secondhand properties in today’s housing market. Smart buyers are actively looking for great deals, and the housing bank is happy to deliver.

Key Takeaways

The third major GHB auction of 2026 successfully sold 839 properties for roughly 903 million baht.

Final sales ranged from a 75,000-baht vacant lot to an impressive 15-million-baht apartment building.

Winning bidders can enjoy a special 0% interest rate for up to two full years.

A Wide Range of Properties Across Thailand

One of the main reasons for the auction’s massive success was the incredible variety of available properties. The bank offered everything from small empty plots of land to large commercial apartment buildings. This remarkably diverse selection perfectly matched the exact needs of first-time homebuyers and seasoned investors alike. Everyone could easily find a unique property that fit their specific budget and long-term financial goals.

The most expensive property sold during this event was an impressive seven-story flat located in Khon Kaen. This prime piece of real estate went to a lucky investor for just over 15 million baht. With more than 230 square wah of space, the building offers massive potential for future rental income. It serves as a perfect example of how these bank auctions attract serious business investments.

On the other end of the pricing spectrum, the most affordable property was a vacant plot in Nakhon Nayok. This 100-square-wah piece of land sold for a remarkably low price of just 75,000 baht. Meanwhile, a cozy townhouse in Kanchanaburi sparked a fiercely competitive bidding war among 13 different buyers. This highly sought-after suburban home eventually closed at a final impressive price of 900,000 baht.

Special Promotions for Lucky Homebuyers

Winning a bid at the Government Housing Bank auction comes with some truly fantastic financial benefits. However, buyers must move quickly to take full advantage of these exclusive anniversary promotional offers. To secure the special deals, all winning bidders must officially sign their purchase contracts by October 2, 2026. Acting fast ensures they lock in the absolute best possible financial terms for their new homes.

The most exciting perk is a special promotional bank loan with a 0% interest rate. This incredible rate lasts for up to two full years, making monthly payments much more manageable. As a fun bonus to celebrate the bank’s 73rd birthday, top bidders get a special physical gift. The 73 buyers with the highest closing prices will receive free electrical appliances for their homes.

Why Secondhand Homes Are Gaining Popularity

Secondhand homes, often referred to as non-performing assets, are becoming incredibly popular across Thailand right now. Buyers are quickly realizing that these properties offer much better value per square meter than brand-new builds. Plus, these existing homes are usually located in well-established neighborhoods with plenty of nearby family amenities. This winning combination of lower costs and great geographic locations makes them highly attractive to modern families.

The Government Housing Bank has also made the entire property buying process incredibly smooth and entirely digital. Interested buyers can easily view property photos and details through the official Government Housing Bank online portal or mobile app. This level of modern convenience means you can easily find your dream home right from your living room. It completely eliminates the traditional stress of driving around town all weekend to view multiple different houses.

If you happened to miss this latest round of bidding, there is absolutely no need to worry. The housing bank regularly schedules these exciting property auctions throughout the entire calendar year. Each new event brings a fresh batch of affordable homes, townhouses, and vacant land to the open market. Staying updated ensures you will never miss a great opportunity to invest in your own real estate.

The bank remains deeply committed to helping regular Thai citizens achieve their lifelong dreams of homeownership. By offering heavily discounted properties and fantastic loan rates, they are making real estate accessible to everyone.

Interested buyers should definitely follow the bank’s official social media channels or call their customer hotline. Your perfect affordable family home might just be waiting for you at the next big auction event.

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