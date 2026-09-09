Northern Thailand

Falling Boulder Kills Pickup Truck Driver in Northern Thailand

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Falling Boulder Kills Pickup Truck Driver in Northern Thailand

LAMPANG – On a rainy evening, a tragic accident claimed a man’s life in northern Thailand. A massive boulder fell from a mountain and crushed his pickup truck in Lampang province. The fatal incident happened on the Thoen-Li Road at kilometer marker 117 in the Na Pong area. Local police received the emergency call at 6:15 p.m. on September 8 and quickly rushed to the scene.

Rescue teams found a badly damaged grey Isuzu pickup truck with Chiang Mai license plates. Sadly, the male driver was already dead inside the crushed vehicle cabin. Police are currently checking documents to confirm his exact identity and his original travel route. Emergency workers also helped manage the heavy traffic passing through the dark, hazardous mountain pass.

Key Takeaways

  • A heavy rock weighing up to 100 kilograms fell onto a truck in Lampang, killing the driver.
  • Recent heavy rainfall likely loosened the mountain soil, causing the deadly rockslide on the Thoen-Li road.
  • Police urge all drivers to use extreme caution on mountain routes during Thailand’s rainy season.

The sheer size of the falling rock shocked the first responders on the scene. Officials estimate the giant boulder weighed anywhere between 60 to 100 kilograms. It fell directly from a steep cliff alongside the winding mountain road. First, it smashed into the left side of the truck’s windshield with incredible force.

After breaking the glass, the heavy rock rolled deep into the passenger cabin. It fatally crushed the driver before he had any chance to react or escape. Authorities strongly believe severe weather played a major role in causing this freak accident. Heavy downpours recently hit the Thoen district, making the mountain terrain very unstable and dangerous.

The wet weather likely washed away loose dirt holding the giant rocks in place. Consequently, gravity pulled the boulder down the cliff right as the unfortunate driver passed by. Mountain roads in northern Thailand often face these natural dangers during the monsoon months.

Falling Boulder Kills Pickup Truck Driver in Northern Thailand

Ongoing Rescue Efforts and Travel Warnings

The Lampang Rescue Association quickly sent local teams to support the Thoen police station. Volunteers brought ambulances and special lighting equipment to manage the grim and difficult scene. They worked hard to clear the road and keep passing drivers safe from further rockfalls. Rescue efforts were quite stressful due to the fading light and wet, slippery road conditions.

Right now, police are continuing their full investigation to close this sad case. They need to officially inform the victim’s family as soon as they confirm his full name. Meanwhile, highway officials have issued a strict safety warning for the entire region. Drivers must be extra careful when traveling on mountain routes during heavy rainstorms.

Local authorities plan to closely inspect the cliffside to prevent future road tragedies. They may eventually install new warning signs or safety nets along the most dangerous curves. For now, motorists should drive slowly and avoid steep mountain passes during severe rain. Staying alert can truly save lives when nature suddenly becomes unpredictable.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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