How far does your money go in Singapore compared with Bangkok? Singapore has much higher overall price levels, with housing costs driving the clearest gap, while food and dining are generally less expensive in Bangkok.

Your actual budget will depend on your lifestyle, neighborhood, household size, and the exchange rate you use. The comparison below combines 2026 price indexes with specific price observations from May 2025, so treat them as context rather than live quotes or a complete monthly budget.

First, see what the headline figures say, then consider how housing and everyday choices affect the comparison.

Key Takeaways

Numbeo’s 2026 cost-of-living index for Southeast Asian cities scores Singapore at 87.7 and Bangkok at 41.4. These are relative measures, not monthly budget estimates.

Housing drives the clearest difference. In Numbeo’s May 2025 comparison, an outside-center one-bedroom averaged S$2,933 in Singapore and ฿11,012 in Bangkok.

Food costs show a smaller gap: the 2026 restaurant index scores Singapore at 55.5 and Bangkok at 29.2. A May 2025 inexpensive meal averaged S$14 and ฿100, respectively.

Treat the prices as city-level benchmarks, not quotes. Your actual costs will depend on neighborhood, household size, housing choices, and exchange rates.

Singapore vs Bangkok: Cost of Living Compared

Singapore is substantially more expensive than Bangkok by Numbeo’s 2026 indexes, with the widest gap in rent. Its cost-of-living score is 87.7, compared with Bangkok’s 41.4. When rent is included, the scores are 81.2 and 31.6, respectively. These are relative index scores, not monthly budgets. They describe city-level price differences, but they can’t predict what a particular person or household will spend.

What the 2026 indexes show

The gap extends beyond housing, although it varies by category. Numbeo’s 2026 rent index puts Singapore at 73.1 and Bangkok at 19.6. Grocery scores are closer, at 77.3 for Singapore and 45.2 for Bangkok, while restaurant prices score 55.5 and 29.2. You can explore the categories in Numbeo’s cost-of-living database.

These scores are useful for comparing broad price levels, not for calculating a monthly budget. For example, an index score of 81.2 doesn’t mean someone will spend S$812, or any other fixed amount. Actual costs depend on choices such as housing location, apartment size, and how often you eat out.

How rent and food prices compare

For a concrete reference, Numbeo’s May 2025 city comparison lists an outside-center one-bedroom apartment at an average of S$2,932.56 in Singapore and ฿11,011.63 in Bangkok. These are dated price observations, not 2026 quotes, and they don’t capture every neighborhood or lease.

Food prices also favor Bangkok in several sample categories, though not every item follows the same pattern. In the May 2025 comparison, an inexpensive restaurant meal averaged S$14 in Singapore and ฿100 in Bangkok. A dozen eggs averaged S$4.29 in Singapore and ฿72.37 in Bangkok. Local cheese, however, was listed at S$10.69 per pound in Singapore and ฿294.19 per pound in Bangkok.

Keep the dates and currencies in view when comparing these examples. The 2026 indexes offer a broad snapshot, while the specific prices come from May 2025. Exchange rates also change, so converting one city’s costs into the other’s currency can shift the comparison. For a realistic estimate, match the price examples to your preferred neighborhood and spending habits.

Rent is the biggest gap between the two cities

Housing is the clearest source of the cost difference between Singapore and Bangkok. Numbeo’s city averages from May 2025 show a sizable gap across both apartment sizes and locations. These figures are dated benchmarks, not current listings or a promise of what a renter will pay.

What a one-bedroom or three-bedroom apartment may cost

In Singapore, a one-bedroom apartment averaged S$4,056.82 per month in the center and S$2,932.56 outside the center. A three-bedroom averaged S$7,925.64 in the center and S$4,845.83 outside the center.

Bangkok’s May 2025 averages were lower in both categories. A one-bedroom averaged ฿22,184.21 in the center and ฿11,011.63 outside the center. For a three-bedroom, the averages were ฿61,354.26 in the center and ฿28,045.24 outside the center. You can check Numbeo’s Singapore cost-of-living profile for additional city-level price context.

The location difference matters in each city, but the gap between the Singapore and Bangkok averages remains substantial even outside the center. Use the numbers to understand broad price levels, then compare actual homes that fit your budget and household.

Why the neighborhood and lease details matter

A city average can hide meaningful differences between apartments. Central locations cost more in the May 2025 examples, while moving outside the center reduced the average rent in both cities. However, “outside the center” doesn’t tell you how convenient a particular home is for work, transit, or daily errands.

Before comparing listings, check the apartment size and furnishing, since a furnished home or larger floor plan may carry a different price. Also confirm whether the quoted rent includes building fees or utilities. Transport access can affect your overall monthly costs, even when the rent looks lower.

Lease conditions matter, too. Compare the lease length, deposit, payment schedule, and any fees due at signing. A listing with a lower monthly rent may come with different upfront costs or terms. For a fair Singapore-versus-Bangkok comparison, match homes with similar size, condition, location, and lease details, and keep each price in its local currency.

Groceries and eating out cost less in Bangkok, but habits matter

Bangkok’s grocery and food prices are lower on average, but citywide figures don’t predict what you’ll spend. Numbeo’s 2026 grocery index is 45.2 for Bangkok and 77.3 for Singapore; its restaurant index is 29.2 and 55.5. Index scores compare relative price levels, not meal prices or monthly grocery totals.

Use everyday food prices as a guide, not a full budget

Numbeo’s May 2025 comparison lists an inexpensive restaurant meal at S$14 in Singapore and ฿100 in Bangkok. A dozen eggs cost S$4.29 and ฿72.37, while rice was S$1.71 per pound in Singapore and ฿21.18 per pound in Bangkok. These dated examples offer a useful snapshot, not current quotes. See Numbeo’s Singapore and Bangkok price comparison for more categories.

The pattern isn’t identical across every item. Local cheese, for example, was listed at S$10.69 per pound in Singapore and ฿294.19 per pound in Bangkok. Product type and shopping habits matter, so a few prices shouldn’t stand in for a complete grocery basket.

Local meals and imported products can change your spending

Your routine can shift the comparison substantially. Someone who cooks at home and buys local ingredients may spend less than someone who eats out often or regularly chooses imported brands. The same applies in both cities, even if Bangkok’s citywide food indexes are lower.

Choosing local dishes when dining out can also keep costs down in Bangkok, while frequent restaurant meals add up in either city. Meanwhile, imported goods, specialty items, and preferred brands may cost more than local alternatives. A household that buys many of these products could see a smaller gap than the index suggests.

For a practical estimate, compare the foods you actually buy and how often you eat out. Keep Singapore dollars and Thai baht separate unless you apply an exchange rate for a specific date. That gives you a more useful picture than treating the indexes or sample prices as your personal monthly budget.

Build a realistic monthly budget beyond rent and food

Rent and groceries only show part of the cost of living in Singapore and Bangkok. Your commute, utility use, healthcare arrangements, and household size can change the monthly total, so price those needs before comparing cities.

Check transport, utilities, and healthcare for your own needs

Start with the routes you expect to travel, not a generic transit estimate. A short commute and a long daily trip can produce different costs, and your transport mode matters too. Singapore’s LTA fare calculator lets you check fares for specific bus and train journeys. For Bangkok, confirm current fares with the relevant transit operators and price the routes you would actually use.

Utility bills depend on the home and how you use it. Ask providers for current rates or sample bills, and consider how often you expect to run air-conditioning. For healthcare, review insurance premiums, coverage limits, exclusions, and out-of-pocket costs alongside the care you expect to need. A single adult’s coverage may not fit a couple or a family with children.

Families should price childcare and schools separately

Childcare and school choices can sharply change a family budget. Local and international options may have different fee structures, eligibility rules, and admission costs, so don’t assume one city’s school expenses will match the other’s.

Check current fee schedules directly with providers. Ask about application or enrollment charges, recurring fees, deposits, and any required extras before comparing options. For childcare, confirm the schedule and age group that fit your needs. For schools, check admission requirements and whether your child can attend the local system. These details can matter more to a family budget than small differences in everyday prices.

Compare take-home pay, taxes, and benefits, not just prices

Affordability depends on what remains after taxes and work-related costs, not only on what goods and services cost. Check current tax rules for your residency and income situation, then account for benefits such as health coverage, housing support, or transportation allowances. Don’t assume a salary figure is take-home pay.

Numbeo’s city comparison lists May 2025 user-reported average net salaries of S$5,258.29 in Singapore and ฿25,970.24 in Bangkok. Those figures are not official wage benchmarks or 2026 salary data, and they don’t establish what a particular worker will earn. Compare a real offer with verified tax rules and benefits before estimating take-home pay.

Choose the city that fits your budget and daily life

The lower citywide price index won’t tell you which city fits your household. Build comparable budgets for Singapore and Bangkok, using the same household size and lifestyle assumptions in both.

Make separate budgets for a single person and a family

Use this template twice, once for a single person and once for your family. Keep Singapore dollars and Thai baht in separate columns until you decide whether to convert them.

Monthly expense Single, Singapore Single, Bangkok Family, Singapore Family, Bangkok Housing S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___ Food S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___ Transport S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___ Utilities S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___ Healthcare and insurance S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___ Childcare or school S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___ Taxes S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___ Savings S$ ___ ฿ ___ S$ ___ ฿ ___

The available data supports broad price comparisons and some dated rent and food examples, but it doesn’t provide current, reliable figures for every line. That isn’t enough to claim a defensible monthly total for either a single person or a family. Fill each gap with a current quote or a clearly labeled estimate, and note assumptions such as apartment size, neighborhood access, food habits, healthcare needs, and school choice.

Use current quotes before making a move

For each city, compare similar homes and daily routines. Check live rental listings, official transit fares and tax guidance, insurance terms, and current school or childcare fee schedules. Also record the date and currency beside every price, and separate confirmed costs from estimates so the totals remain easy to audit.

If you convert currencies, use a rate from the same date and note which source you used. The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s exchange-rate data and the Bank of Thailand’s daily foreign exchange rates provide reference points. Your bank or payment provider may apply a different rate or fees.

A price index helps explain the broad gap between the cities, but it cannot account for your rent, commute, coverage, or school costs. Decide only after both budgets reflect the same needs and current prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

These details can help you interpret the price comparison and apply it to your own plans. Use the figures as dated reference points, then verify current prices and requirements before making decisions.

Does a cost-of-living index show how much I will spend each month?

No. An index score compares relative price levels between cities; it does not estimate your personal monthly budget or convert into a fixed amount of Singapore dollars or Thai baht. Your actual spending depends on choices such as housing, food, and transportation, so build a separate budget from current prices for your needs.

Can I compare Singapore dollars and Thai baht using a fixed rate?

No. Exchange rates change, so a conversion can shift over time and should include both the date and rate used. For older price data, keep the original amount in Singapore dollars or Thai baht alongside any converted figure, which makes the source currency and comparison date clear.

Are the rent figures current asking prices?

No. The apartment figures in this comparison are city averages from May 2025, not current rental listings or guaranteed offers. Before setting a housing budget, compare available apartments with the same bedroom count, neighborhood, furnishing, and lease terms, since those details can affect the price considerably.

Does Bangkok’s lower price index mean every expense is lower?

No. A broad index summarizes price levels across categories, so it cannot show what every product or service costs. Imported goods, your housing needs, and how often you use paid services can change your own total; compare the items and services you actually expect to pay for.

Which city is better for a remote worker?

It depends on your income, work eligibility, housing needs, health coverage, and preferred daily routine. Check current visa and work rules before choosing: Singapore requires foreign nationals who intend to work there to hold a valid pass, as explained in the Ministry of Manpower’s work-pass guidance. Then compare your likely personal costs rather than relying on citywide price scores alone.