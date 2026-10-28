China still uses capital punishment, but its death-penalty figures are kept secret, so no reliable annual count of executions or death sentences is public. An ordinary death sentence can lead to execution after review, while a death sentence suspended for two years usually follows a different legal path and may be commuted if the person meets the conditions set by law.

That distinction matters when you read reports about death sentences in China: a suspended sentence doesn’t mean execution is scheduled for two years later, and it isn’t automatically the same as life imprisonment. This introduction reflects information available through October 2026; the legal rules and the limits of public data provide the essential context.

Key Takeaways

China retains the death penalty, but the law limits it to people convicted of “extremely serious crimes.”

Ordinary death sentences require Supreme People’s Court review and approval; a higher court may approve a two-year suspended sentence.

A suspended death sentence does not mean execution follows automatically after two years. Under Article 50 of China’s Criminal Law, the sentence is generally commuted if the person commits no intentional crime during the suspension.

Depending on the circumstances, commutation may mean life imprisonment or a 25-year term; serious intentional crime can lead to execution after review.

China’s death-penalty figures remain secret, so annual totals are unknown. Amnesty’s global execution counts exclude China.

Death Sentences and Suspensions in China: What the Law Allows

Chinese law permits capital punishment for people convicted of “extremely serious crimes,” but that standard does not translate into one short, simple list of eligible offenses. The rules also differ from international human-rights standards, which assess whether a crime can justify the death penalty under a narrower definition.

Which crimes can lead to a death sentence?

Murder is not the only offense that can lead to a death sentence in China. Available reports identify drug trafficking, corruption, bribery, and other financial offenses in cases where courts imposed capital punishment. For example, Amnesty International reported publicly announced death sentences for bribery and other financial crimes in 2025.

These examples do not amount to a complete, current list of capital offenses. Nor does the inclusion of a broad category mean every offense within it automatically qualifies. The law’s “extremely serious crimes” threshold applies, and the specific offense and circumstances matter. China’s Criminal Law provisions on the death penalty set out the domestic framework, while the available sources do not establish a definitive list covering every current offense.

International human-rights standards use a more restrictive test. The UN Human Rights Committee says “the most serious crimes” should be read narrowly and limited to crimes involving intentional killing. Under that standard, applying the death penalty to crimes such as drug trafficking or corruption falls outside the permitted scope. This is the Committee’s interpretation of international law, not a description of China’s domestic criminal law. Its General Comment No. 36 on the right to life explains the standard.

Who may be exempt from capital punishment?

Chinese law generally bars courts from sentencing someone to death if that person was 75 or older at trial. The age rule concerns the person’s age during the trial, not their age when the alleged crime occurred.

However, the law provides an exception when a person aged 75 or older caused another person’s death by especially cruel means. Therefore, the rule does not create an absolute exemption for every older defendant or every case. The age threshold is one limit within China’s domestic sentencing framework; it does not change which offenses may carry a death sentence.

What a Two-Year Suspended Death Sentence Actually Means

A two-year suspended death sentence is a death sentence whose execution is put on hold because the court does not consider immediate execution necessary. The reprieve creates a period in which the law can change the sentence based on the person’s conduct. It is not simply a two-year delay before execution, and it does not automatically mean life imprisonment. Article 50 of China’s Criminal Law sets out the possible outcomes.

When the sentence is changed to life or a fixed term

If the person commits no intentional crime during the two-year reprieve, the death sentence is generally commuted to life imprisonment when that period ends. That is a change in sentence, not release or parole.

A different outcome is possible if the person demonstrates “truly major meritorious service” during the reprieve. In that case, the sentence may be commuted to a fixed term of 25 years in prison. The law’s wording distinguishes this exceptional service from the ordinary no-intentional-crime condition. Neither outcome means the person is automatically released when the two years end. See Article 50 of China’s Criminal Law for the stated commutation rules.

When execution remains possible, and when commutation may be restricted

An intentional crime during the reprieve does not, by itself, mean execution will follow. Execution may proceed if the crime’s circumstances are heinous, and only after the Supreme People’s Court reviews and approves it. The meaning of “heinous” depends on how a court interprets the facts and applies the law.

If the person commits another intentional crime but the case does not meet the standard for execution, the two-year reprieve period can restart. The case must also be reported to the Supreme People’s Court. In other words, the law provides for both a possible restart and a separate, stricter route to execution.

Courts may also restrict later commutation for certain people sentenced to death with a reprieve. The specified groups include some repeat offenders and people convicted of listed violent crimes, such as murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, arson, or explosion. A restriction on commutation can affect how much the sentence may later be reduced; it does not mean the sentence automatically becomes an immediate execution. Because terms such as “heinous” require judicial interpretation, the precise outcome depends on the offense and the court’s findings.

How Chinese Courts Review Death Sentences

China uses two approval paths, depending on whether a court imposes an ordinary death sentence or a death sentence with a two-year reprieve. That distinction affects which court reviews the sentence and what the review process can involve. However, official descriptions of reform do not provide enough public data to verify how consistently courts apply the rules.

The Supreme People’s Court’s role in ordinary death sentences

An ordinary death sentence must go to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC) for review and approval before execution. The requirement is set out in China’s Criminal Procedure Law. In 2007, the SPC resumed centralized authority over this review, taking the final approval power back from provincial high courts.

The SPC says centralized review was intended to improve consistency in death-penalty decisions. In its account of the reform, the court also says the change helped standardize how the death penalty is applied. That is the court’s stated assessment, not independent proof that sentencing became uniform. The official rationale and legal procedure are important, but they cannot show on their own how judges handled cases across different regions.

How suspended sentences follow a different approval path

A death sentence with a two-year reprieve follows a separate route. A Higher People’s Court may decide or approve that sentence, while an ordinary death sentence requires SPC approval. The distinction matters because a reprieve does not go through the same final approval process as an immediate death sentence.

The law also describes participation during SPC review. If defense counsel requests a hearing, the SPC must hear counsel’s views; the Supreme People’s Procuratorate may also submit its views. These provisions create a formal opportunity for input during review, although the existence of a procedure does not by itself establish how often it is used or how much weight submissions receive.

Why fair-trial concerns remain difficult to assess

Reported research has raised concerns about uneven sentencing and uncertainty over how judges decide that immediate execution is not necessary. A BBC report on death-penalty practice describes research findings that point to inconsistent decisions and difficulty identifying a precise standard for that judgment. This uncertainty matters because the standard separates an ordinary death sentence from one suspended for two years.

China does not publish comprehensive death-sentence or execution figures, and public case information is limited. As a result, readers cannot independently compare sentencing patterns across regions or test official claims of greater consistency against complete national data. The SPC’s statements explain the purpose it assigns to centralized review, but they do not settle whether courts apply the standard evenly in practice.

What Recent Cases and Secret Statistics Can Tell Us

Public case reports offer a limited view of death sentencing in China, but they cannot fill the gaps in national statistics. Keep documented court announcements, third-party estimates, and official totals separate: China publishes no comprehensive annual count of executions or death sentences.

Why there is no reliable annual execution count

Chinese authorities classify death-penalty figures as state secrets. As a result, no public source can verify a complete annual total. Amnesty International says available information points to thousands of executions and death sentences in China each year, but it does not provide a China-specific annual figure. The organization excludes China from its global execution counts because it cannot independently confirm the numbers.

Some outside estimates offer a dated point of comparison, not a substitute for official data. The Dui Hua Foundation estimated about 2,000 executions in China in 2018, a figure reported by the BBC. That estimate applies to 2018 only; it is neither an official count nor a current annual total. Amnesty’s 2025 death-penalty report also makes clear that its worldwide figures exclude China.

What reported 2025 cases show, and what they do not

Amnesty’s reporting on 2025 describes 18 publicly reported death sentences for bribery and other financial offenses. Each allowed the possibility of commutation after two years. These announcements show that courts imposed death sentences in financial-crime cases, but they do not establish how many similar cases went unreported.

Two group cases illustrate why the sentence type matters. In September 2025, a court in Wenzhou sentenced 16 people to death, including five with suspended sentences. In November, a Shenzhen court sentenced seven people to death, including two with suspended sentences. Amnesty reports these cases in its review of death sentences and executions in 2025.

The figures describe reported sentences, not final outcomes. In particular, the reports do not show whether any suspended sentence was later commuted, and they do not establish that any named person was executed. Without complete records and follow-up information, these cases cannot be used to calculate China’s annual death-sentence or execution total.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answers clarify what a two-year reprieve means in practice, how to read global statistics, and where Chinese law differs from international human-rights standards.

Does a suspended death sentence guarantee that a person will never be executed?

No. A two-year reprieve creates a route to commutation in many cases, but execution remains legally possible if the person commits an intentional crime during the reprieve and the circumstances are deemed heinous. The Supreme People’s Court must review and approve an execution.

Can a person with a suspended death sentence be released after two years?

No, the end of the reprieve does not mean release. If the person commits no intentional crime, the sentence is generally commuted to life imprisonment; “truly major meritorious service” can lead to a 25-year prison term instead. Both outcomes involve continued imprisonment, not automatic release.

Are China’s death-penalty figures included in global totals?

No. Amnesty International excludes China from its published global execution totals because it cannot verify the country’s figures; its 2025 global report recorded at least 2,707 executions elsewhere. Since China is believed to carry out thousands of executions annually, those totals are not a complete count of executions worldwide.

Can China’s death-penalty rules change?

Yes. China has narrowed the range of capital offenses before: a 2011 amendment removed the death penalty for 13 economic, nonviolent offenses, as the Congressional-Executive Commission on China explains. That history shows the law can change, but it does not predict whether or when lawmakers will make further changes.

Are death sentences for drug trafficking or financial crimes disputed under international standards?

Yes. Human-rights groups and UN standards raise concerns about capital punishment for crimes that do not involve intentional killing; the UN Human Rights Committee interprets “the most serious crimes” narrowly in its guidance on the right to life. That international assessment differs from Chinese domestic law, which permits death sentences for some drug-trafficking and financial offenses.