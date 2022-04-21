1 Killed In Plane Crash By 210 Freeway In Sylmar

A small plane collided with the Foothill (210) Freeway in Sylmar, CA Wednesday night, narrowly missing the freeway and killing its pilot.

Additional victims were being sought in the wreckage of the Los Angeles motorcade by firefighters. During the response to the accident, two lanes of the freeway were closed so that emergency vehicles could pass.

A car accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. just west of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. Just moments earlier, a plane had departed from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, California, and it struck a bank of trees in the air before impacting the ground just above the westbound lanes of I-5. In a matter of seconds, the plane had crashed into the ground less than 30 feet from a busy freeway.

The firefighters searched thoroughly all void spaces in the airplane, but did not find any more victims in that aircraft, Stewart said in a statement an hour after the crash. “Once the firemen search in full force, they did not find any more victims.”

Stewart said firefighters were able to contain a small fuel leak within a short period of time.

Stewart stated that no fire was caused as a result of the incident. “The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is taking action and will be the agency to address any questions regarding the aircraft and the circumstances leading to the crash.”