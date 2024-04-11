Connect with us

News

US CPI Release Weakens South African Rand Against Dollar
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Briton, 23 Busted for Public Nudity in Krabi, Thailand

News News Asia

Myanmar Residents Flee as Rebel Forces Take Out Junta's Last Stronghold in Myawaddy

News Crime Southern Thailand

Phuket Court Sentences Russians to 2 Years in Jail for Extortion

News Regional News

Navy Captain of Warship that Sank and Claimed 29 Lives Resigns

News Northern Thailand

Haze Control Efforts Ramped Up in Northern Thailand Ahead of Songkran

News Crime Southern Thailand

Murder Trial Begins for Spanish Actor's Son in Koh Samui Thailand

News Chiang Rai News

"Watch Video" Woman Caught Vaping Aboard Airplane at Chiang Rai Airport

News Southern Thailand

Insurgents Attack Security Patrol in Thailand's Deep South, 2 Dead, 9 Injured

News

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time In Assault And Harassment Case

News

Police Arrest Morgan Wallen After Viewing Video Of 'Reckless' Behavior

News

Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: How to Watch Online

News Southern Thailand

Thailand's PM Green Lights 8 Billion Baht Cruise Ship Terminal on Koh Samui

News

Southwest Airlines Engine Part Fell Off During Takeoff, FAA Reports

News

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don'ts

News

Diplomatic Staff Leave Ecuador After Embassy Raid, Mexico Says

News Northern Thailand

Nine Northern Provinces in Thailand Shrouded in Toxic Haze

News News Asia

Military Junta Forces Surrender in Myawaddy, Myanmar

News Regional News

Drunken Brit Impales Himself Climbing Over Iron Fence in Pattaya

News Northern Thailand

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Haze

News

US CPI Release Weakens South African Rand Against Dollar

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

US CPI Release Weakens South African Rand Against Dollar

(CTN News) – Rand prices (CPI) fell on Wednesday as the dollar gained strength after data showed U.S. inflation rose in March. This dampened hopes that the Federal Reserve would reduce interest rates in June due to the data.

It is estimated that the rand traded at a rate of 18.77 per dollar at 1557 GMT, which is 1.68% weaker than it had traded at its previous close of 18.84 the previous day.

According to the consumer price data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew by 0.4% on a monthly basis and by 3.5% on an annual basis in March, above the forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.

In the wake of the inflation CPI report, the dollar index jumped sharply. The dollar index was last trading up about 1.00 percent against a basket of global currencies as a result.

As far as economic data releases are concerned, there are none scheduled in South Africa until Thursday, when the figures for February’s gold and mining production will be released.

An opinion survey conducted by CPI earlier on Wednesday showed that the African National Congress was supported by 37% of voters in the run-up to the general elections just over six weeks from now.

Market uncertainty has also contributed to Rand weakness.

On Friday, stock market prices ended near their CPI previous levels, with both the Top-40 indices and the all-share indices closing close to their previous levels.

A weaker performance was recorded by the benchmark 2030 government bond in South Africa, with the yield increasing by seven basis points to 10.560%, which was the highest level in five years.

SEE ALSO:

“Watch Video” Woman Caught Vaping Aboard Airplane at Chiang Rai Airport

Insurgents Attack Security Patrol in Thailand’s Deep South, 2 Dead, 9 Injured

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time In Assault And Harassment Case
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies