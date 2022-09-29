Danish Man, 66 Found Dead in Southern Thailand

A 66-year-old Danish man was discovered dead in his bedroom in a business building in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Tuesday night.

He was discovered by a concerned friend who had not heard from him in a long time.

The third-floor room on Pratu Lod road was visited by police and a doctor from Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. The deceased was found on his bed in only a pair of yellow shorts.

There was no evidence of violence. His possessions appeared to be intact, and he was identified as Danisg National, Mr. Devyd Haier, 66, from Haderslev, Denmark.

According to authorities, he was an English teacher at a school in the township of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

When they met two days before, Haier claimed that he wasn’t feeling well and that he needed to rest. He hadn’t heard from him in a long time.

On Tuesday night, he went to Danish room out of concern for his friend. The door was shut and there was no response to his knocking.

He decided to enter the room and discovered Haier dead on the bed. He dialed 119.

Haier’s body was transported to a hospital for an autopsy in order to determine the cause of death. According to police, the Danish embassy has been notified.