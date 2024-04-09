Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time In Assault And Harassment Case

(CTN News) – Earlier this year, a New York jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to 52 weeks of domestic violence intervention and probation. A prison sentence is unlikely to be imposed on him.

The judgment was delivered in a criminal courtroom in lower Manhattan on Monday morning. Judge Michael Gaffey has granted Jabbari a protection order, and Jonathan Majors has been ordered to attend therapy. However, the judge also stated that jail is not necessary for the actor.

As a result of an argument he had with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, two misdemeanor charges in a domestic violence case.

Jonathan Majors was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree at the same trial. This indicates that the jury did not believe Majors intended to harm Jabbari.

Jabbari appeared in court Monday and read a victim impact statement, in which she stated, “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again.”.

After Majors’ guilty verdict in December, Marvel and Disney, which had been teasing audiences with an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped him.

Jonathan Majors’ court battles are likely to continue beyond this sentencing: Last month, Jabbari filed a civil suit against Majors alleging assault, battery, and defamation.

Apart from the New York incident that resulted in Jonathan Majors’ conviction, Jabbari alleges that he was physically violent towards her in Los Angeles and London as well. According to Major’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, after the suit was filed, the actor was preparing counterclaims against Jabbari.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s PM Green Lights 8 Billion Baht Cruise Ship Terminal on Koh Samui