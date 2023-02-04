Connect with us

Army Seizes Over 6Kg of Raw Opium in Northern Thailand
News

1 hour ago

Amy Seizes Over 6Kg of Raw Opium in Chiang Mai Province

Following a clash with army soldiers along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district, two members of a drug caravan were apprehended, along with 5.7 million methamphetamine pills and 6.6 kilograms of raw opium.

Two military patrols from the Pha Muang task force came across a group of 13 men carrying modified rucksacks late Wednesday night near the Sai Mai border pass in Chiang Dao’s Nong Khiew village, according to Maj Gen Suparuek Sathapornphon, commander of the Pha Muang task force.

After the soldiers requested a search, both sides exchanged fire, but the group responded with gunfire. Following the brief clash, two of the armed men were apprehended, while the others managed to flee, leaving 19 rucksacks behind.

Patrols discovered 300,000 speed pills and 6.6kg of raw opium in each rucksack. In nearby areas, they also seized a pickup truck, a motorcycle, and three mobile phones. According to Maj Gen Suparuek, the suspects and the seized items were turned over to the Na Wai police station.

army

Army Kills Drug Runners

On Thursday, two armed drug smugglers were killed in a clash with a ranger patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai.

At 7.15 p.m., the army’s Pha Muang Force reported seeing five to seven armed men with backpacks walking through a forest near Ban Huai Kra in Mae Fa Luang district.

The officers ordered the men to stop for a search, but they refused and began shooting, prompting the soldiers to fire back. The gunfight that ensued lasted about five minutes before the gang fled.

There were no injuries among the soldiers. Officers took a defensive position in the area because it was getting dark after sunset.

Officers inspected the scene on Friday and discovered the bodies of two of the smugglers who had been fatally shot. Near the bodies, soldiers discovered two AK-47 assault rifles and two batches of 4,000 speed pills.

They assumed the pair had been the first line of defence for the drug caravan. According to a source, teams have been deployed to find the remaining gang members.
