Connect with us

Health

According to CDC Report, Monkeypox Has 'Tragic' Outcomes For HIV Patients
Advertisement

Health

Updated COVID Boosters Could Have Been Better

Health

Reconstruction Surgery After Breast Cancer Leads To Changes In Upper Limb Movement

Health

Polio Vaccine: What You Need to Know?

Health

Skin Cancer Screening Still Lacks Evidence, USPSTF Reports

Health

COVID Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here's How They've Changed Over Time

Health

Flu Cases are on the Rise in NJ, Experts Say it'll be Worse than the Last two Years

Health

Exercise is Important for Both Your Physical and Mental Health

Health

5 Tips for Achieving Longevity

Health

5 Health Benefits of Goli Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Gummies

Health News

Covid-19 Cases and Related Death Rapidly Declining in Thailand

Health News

6 People Who Tested Positive For Monkeypox have Died in U.S.

Health

Retinal Detachment: Symptoms and Risk Factors

Health

Vitamin D Deficiency And Mortality: Genetic Evidence

Health Thai Legal

Abortion Will be Legal in 110 Locations in Thailand From October 27th

Health

Monkeypox; After Being Diagnosed With Monkeypox, 2 People Died

Health

Do You Attract Mosquitoes? New Research Suggests It Might Be Your Smell

Health

All COVID Variants And Influenza Are Beaten By Banana Protein

Health News

Thailand Introduces 3 New CBD Regulations for Food Products

Health

World Polio Day, October 24, 2022

Health

According to CDC Report, Monkeypox Has ‘Tragic’ Outcomes For HIV Patients

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to CDC Report, Monkeypox Has 'Tragic' Outcomes For HIV Patients

(CTN News) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that monkeypox can have “devastating outcomes” for patients with severe immunocompromised immune systems, including those with untreated HIV.

According to the latest research published Wednesday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 82% of patients hospitalized with complications were HIV positive.

CDC Monkeypox Incident Commander Dr. Jonathan Mermin said in a news release that and HIV have collided tragically.

Our report today reminds us that monkeypox and HIV prevention and treatment matter-for people’s lives and public health.”

95% of the patients were male, and most (68%) were black.

Twelve of the patients died while seventeen were hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

There were five cases where was a cause of death or contributed to the death. Six deaths were under investigation to determine if played a causal or contributing role. One death was not caused or influenced by monkeypox.

Physicians are being urged to begin therapies, such as Tpoxx, as soon as possible – even before test results are available and before symptoms worsen.

Tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, is an oral or intravenous drug used to treat monkeypox. The CDC has made the drug available from the Strategic National Stockpile even though it has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration specifically for use against monkeypox.

According to the researchers, patients with HIV and  should also receive antiretroviral therapy. HIV virus levels in a person’s body are suppressed by ART to undetectable levels.

Researchers reported that nearly a quarter of monkeypox cases in this cohort were in unhoused people, and urged collaboration with homeless service providers.

“To end this outbreak, we urgently need healthcare providers, community-based partners, and public health partners to come together to close remaining gaps,” said CDC news release.

The CDC reports 28,061 probable or confirmed cases and six deaths in the US as of Tuesday.

A person with a weakened immune system, such as someone with HIV, is more likely to die from monkeypox than anyone else.

Is monkeypox vaccine safe for HIV?

Post-exposure prophylaxis is available for people exposed to virus and antiviral treatment is available for people with virus Vaccination with JYNNEOS is considered safe for people with HIV, and antiviral treatments for monkeypox have few interactions with antiretroviral therapy.

SEE ALSO:

Skin Cancer Screening Still Lacks Evidence, USPSTF Reports

COVID Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here’s How They’ve Changed Over Time

Polio Vaccine: What You Need to Know?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading