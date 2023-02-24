AI-Powered Textbooks To Be Available In S.Koreans Schools From 2025

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – The education ministry announced Thursday that 2025 would see the introduction of digital textbooks driven by artificial intelligence that are tailored to various academic levels, starting with junior elementary children and freshmen in middle and high school.

The initiative, according to the ministry, aims to address the varying educational demands of kids at various academic levels by utilizing metaverse, AI, or extended reality technologies in the face of declining school-age populations and technological innovation.

The initial users of the envisioned digital textbooks for mathematics, English, and information courses starting in 2025 will be third- and fourth-year elementary school pupils as well as freshmen in middle and high school.

Ai-Powered Textbooks Will Available By 2027

Such textbooks will be made available to pupils in all grade levels through 2027.

Once finished, AI-guided coaching will be available in digital math books to assist students with challenging problems, and speech recognition technology will be used in digital English books to assist with listening and speaking exercises.

According to a representative of the education ministry, the department will also determine in May whether to add further disciplines to digital textbooks.

The ministry will train up to 1,500 teachers with a focus on education using digital tools by the year 2025.

