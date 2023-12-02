Connect with us

News

Inflation Was 29.2% For The Month Of November
Advertisement

News Regional News

Passenger Bus Crashes in Western Thailand Killing 14, Injuring 20 [VIDEO]

News Crime Regional News

Police Seizes 2 Tons of Crystal Meth Destine for Philippines and Australia

News Regional News

Facebook Video of Chinese Influencer Wearing Thai Police Uniform Sparks Anger

News

Nokia Stock Hits 3-Year Low After Losing AT&T Contract To Ericsson.

News Tourism

Tour Operators in Pattaya, Thailand Angered Over German Documentary

News

Hamas Accuses UK Of Aiding Israel By Overseeing Gaza From Above.

News

Economists Predict US Inflation Drop To Prevent Recession.

News

Gold Prices Reach Record Highs Of $2,100, Analysts Say

News

Bitcoin Price Rises Above $42,000 On Rate Cut Bets

News News Asia

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Catholic Mass Bombing in the Philippines

News

Singapore's Hillhaven Horizons: Embracing a Bright Tomorrow

News

Thailand's Songkran Festival to Become a Month Long Event in 2024

News Southern Thailand

Frenchman, 20 Falls to his Death in Koh Samui, Thailand

News

Israel Targets Gaza To Protect The Welfare Of Its Civilian Populace.

News

Weekly Summary: Dollar To PKR Exchange Rate Shows Mixed Trends.

News News Asia

Bomb Blast at Catholic Mass in the Philippines Kills 4, Injures 7

News Health

Thailand's Lawmakers to Tighten Loopholes Over Cannabis Use

News World News

Radicalized Islamist Kills German Tourist and Injures 2 Others in Paris

Crime News Regional News

Unscrupulous Call Centre Gangs Targeting the Elderly in Thailand

News

Inflation Was 29.2% For The Month Of November

Published

5 days ago

on

Inflation Was 29.2% For The Month Of November

(CTN News) – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recently released data showing that Pakistan’s inflation rate for November stood at 29.2% compared to the previous year. This follows a trend from the previous fiscal year, with the average inflation for FY24 now reaching 28.6%.

In terms of monthly changes, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.7%, indicating another significant rise in prices. According to the PBS, food inflation was recorded at 28%, housing at 33%, and transport at 26.5%.

Furthermore, every month, the highest price increases were observed in housing (11%) and clothing (2.4%). Despite a decrease of 2.8% in transport prices,

It did not alleviate the overall inflation levels.

Former finance minister, Miftah Ismail, recently drew attention to the issue of rising urban non-food prices on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He specifically highlighted the significant 7% month-on-month increase, which can be attributed almost entirely to the staggering 280% month-on-month rise in gas prices for domestic consumers.

In terms of weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), there was a slight decrease of 0.23% for the combined consumption group during the week ending November 30.

However, when compared to the same week of the previous year, the SPI for the combined consumption group experienced a concerning increase of 41.05%.

The SPI’s year-on-year trend reveals significant price hikes in various items, including Gas Charges for Q1 (1108.59%), Cigarettes (94.20%), and Wheat Flour (87.27%), which has raised concerns among the public.

However, there is some relief in the form of lower prices for tomatoes (-23.12%), onions (-22.36%), Mustard Oil (-4.09%), and specific types of Vegetable Ghee, where a decline in prices has been observed.

Consumers are facing challenges in the current economic landscape due to the increase in average prices of various commodities on a Year-on-Year basis.

These commodities include Gas Charges for Q1 (1108.59%), Cigarettes (94.20%), Wheat Flour (87.27%), Chilies Powder (81.74%), Rice Basmati Broken (75.79%), and others.

SEE ALSO:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Hit New Peak In 2023: Key Reasons

Russia’s Supreme Court Declares LGBT Group an Extremist Organization

17 Thai Captives Kidnapped By Hamas Terrorists Return to Thailand

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs