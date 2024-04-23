The Police Shot Him Outside The Woodbury Target Store And He’s In The Hospital

Connect with us

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a use-of-force incident on April 22, 2024, after a SWAT team was sent to the Target store in Woodbury Village for an “active scene.” (Mara H. Gottfried / Pioneer Press)

(CTN News) – Authorities in Woodbury reported that officers shot a man in the parking lot of a Target store in Woodbury Monday morning after confronting him for driving a vehicle with stolen license plates.

An incident of shooting occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Target store in Woodbury Village near the intersection of Interstate 494 and Valley Creek Drive.

Officials reported that a male adult, believed to be around 50 years old, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with gunshot wounds and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

An officer of the Woodbury police department and a deputy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office – a member of the Washington County SWAT team – were involved in the shooting. The two have been placed on standard administrative leave.

According to a press release from the Woodbury Public Safety Department,

When officers arrived in the parking lot of Target on Monday morning, they found the man’s vehicle unoccupied. According to the news release, the suspect returned to the vehicle during the investigation and fought with the officers when they attempted to arrest him.

According to the news release, the officers noticed that the suspect had a handgun and disengaged. After barricading himself inside the car, the suspect committed suicide.

As reported in the news release, Woodbury officers requested the assistance of the SWAT team and attempted to negotiate with the man.

According to the release, “they deployed less-than-lethal options with the suspect for a considerable period of time, but he did not comply.”. According to the release, “he subsequently exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun at responding officers, who fired.”.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and will handle all footage and data from the body camera and dash camera.

As a result of the original crime, Woodbury Police are investigating it.

Police ordered residents in the area to shelter in place as the store, located near Valley Creek and Interstate 494, was placed on lockdown. As of Monday afternoon, the store was closed.

According to a statement posted earlier on Facebook, “the public is asked to stay away from the Valley Creek Plaza area.” “If you are in the immediate area, shelter in place.”

At 3 p.m., a news conference will be held.

