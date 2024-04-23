Connect with us

News

New York Civil Fraud Case: Donald Trump Lawyer Defends $175 Million Bond
Advertisement

News

The Police Shot Him Outside The Woodbury Target Store And He's In The Hospital

News

The Pink Full Moon Of 2024: Everything You Need To Know

News

Egypt Reclaims Stolen King Ramses II Statue After Three Decades

News

Chinese Yuan Declines To Five-Month Low, Keeping The Dollar Strong

News

Inflation In Sri Lanka Dropped To 2.5% In March

News

People In Europe Die Of Heat Faster Than On Any Other Continent

News News Asia

China's Xi Jinping Announces Comprehensive Overhaul of Military

News News Asia

One Dead, Seven Missing After Two Japanese Navy SH-60 Helicopters Crash

News Asia News

Thousand's Flee After Junta Bombs Myawaddy, Myanmar

News

FED's Increase On Cigarettes Is Necessary To Control Rising Consumption

News

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

News Regional News

Thailand's Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

News

Pakistan Government Borrows Record Rs5.5 Trillion from Banks Amid Rising Inflation

News

US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

News Northern Thailand

Thailand Safeguards Civilians as Violence in Myanmar Spreads Across the Thai Border

News

UK Returns Stolen Asante Treasures to Ghana on Six-Year Loan

News

U.S. House Votes On Long-Awaited $95 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel

News Regional News

Foam Party Ends With 65 Children Hospitalized With Rotavirus

News

Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements

News

New York Civil Fraud Case: Donald Trump Lawyer Defends $175 Million Bond

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court [File: Stefan Jeremiah/The Associated Press]

(CTN News) – According to a Donald Trump lawyer, the insurer that provided the former president with a $175 million bond in his civil fraud case in New York had the power and strength to issue it.

It is designed to ensure Trump’s compliance with a $454.2 million judgment won by state Attorney General Letitia James if he fails to appeal.

Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, inflated his net worth and assets to deceive banks and insurers into providing better terms, according to Judge Arthur Engoron.

The bond has been challenged by James this month, claiming Knight does not have a certificate of qualification and Trump still controls the Charles Schwab account pledged to Knight.

Don Hankey, a billionaire Trump supporter, owns Knight Group.

Christopher Kise, Donald Trump’s lawyer, told Engoron at the hearing that Trump would not be able to move money outside of the account without Knight’s permission. Schwab would also not allow it, he said. A place must be found for the money, Kise said.

The collateral, however, was questioned by Engoron.

What if they break the agreement?” he asked, keeping the word agreement in his vocabulary. I feel like I’m living in a house of cards.”

The jury in Trump’s criminal hush money trial is hearing opening arguments just down the street while Engoron is considering Trump’s bond.

Outside the courtroom, Donald Trump defended the bond.

The amount of cash we put up is $175,” Donald Trump said. “She should not be complaining about the bonding company. The bonding company does the right thing since I put up the money. I have plenty to put up.”

Knight has confirmed that it is authorized to issue the bond, which is fully backed by cash in the Schwab account, and that it has access to nearly $2.2 billion in assets at its parent company in the event of a problem.

A Donald Trump-owned trust still controls the account, and Knight’s own financial arrangements do not appear sufficient to cover the bond amount, James said in court papers.

Trump said in an interview that Hankey charged him a low fee because he had no expectation of problems.

We thought this would be an easy procedure without any legal problems, but it isn’t working out that way.” he said. Our charges were probably too low.”

Several regulators criticised Hankey’s companies’ debt collection tactics as they made their fortunes in subprime car loans. According to Forbes magazine, his net worth is $7.4 billion.

Originally, Trump had to obtain a guarantee for the entire verdict while he appealed, but a state appellate court allowed him to post a smaller bond.

SEE ALSO:

The Police Shot Him Outside The Woodbury Target Store And He’s In The Hospital

The Pink Full Moon Of 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Inflation In Sri Lanka Dropped To 2.5% In March
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies