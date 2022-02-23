23.4 C
News

A 2.8 Magnitude earthquake Strikes Birmingham and the Black Country

By Arsi Mughal
On Monday night, an earthquake rocked the Midlands and created tremors that shook houses. Residents described the tremors as feeling like a “bomb going off.”.

EMSC said the quake struck at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and struck 7km (4.3 miles) northwest of Birmingham just before 10.30 pm.

The epicenter of the incident was believed to be Andrew Road, on the Charlemont Estate, near West Bromwich, close to the M5 and M6 motorways.

There were tremors in Tipton, on, Stourbridge, Birmingham, Dudley, Wolverhampton, and Wednesbury, among other areas, with users reporting “quite strong shakes” from inside their homes, according to the website Volcano Discovery.

Many Walsall residents were jolted from their beds on Monday night, leaving them fearing the worst.

Dale Russell, 37, from Bloxwich, Walsall, said: “It was a strange sensation, I thought a car had crashed into my house at first.”.

It felt like my whole body was vibrating and I had no idea what was going on for a few seconds.”

Since we don’t get earthquakes around here, we don’t know what’s going on. The recent storms made me think the worst.

When your walls and bed start shaking just as you’re falling asleep, all kinds of things start going through your head.”

Laura Parry, 36, of Walsall town center, said: “It sounded like an explosion and I jumped bolt upright in bed.”

“I awoke my husband, thinking someone was trying to get into the house, but he was too scared to move.

Eventually, we went outside and many of our neighbors were just as confused as we were.

“A couple of burglar alarms went off. The whole house shook.”

