Connect with us

News

Dinosaur Footprints Found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest
Advertisement

News

South Korea's Export Controls Lifted As Part Of Japan's Efforts To Improve Relations

News Health

Thailand Reports Decline in Covid-19 Cases Despite Increased Tourism

Science News

50,000-Year-Old Green Comet Zooming Towards Earth In 2023

News

Chiang Mai's Collapsed Wall Remains Unrepaired

News Asia News

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets

Business News

Japan Firm Installs Whale Meat Vending Machines To Boost Sales

News

Former Thai PM's Daughter Paetongtarn Unfazed By PPRP-SATP Deal

News Asia News

Travel Within China Has Spiked After COVID-19 Curbs Were Lifted

News

Thailand's Finance Ministry Maintains GDP Growth Forecasts For 2023

News

Rain Pounds New Zealand's Largest City, Killing 3 And Leaving 1 Missing

News

Thai Police Commander Orders Full Investigation Into Taiwanese Actress's Alleged Extortion Case

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

Health Covid-19 News

FDA Advisors To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

News Asia News

7 Palestinians Killed By A Gunman Near Synagogue In Jerusalem

News

Video Shows Tyre Nichols' Brutal Beating By Memphis Police

News

FDA Calls for New Regulatory Framework for the Use Of Cannabis Compound CBD

News

China domestic Tourism doubled During the Lunar New Year as COVID Curbs End

News

Thailand Activist Sentenced to 28 Years for Criticizing the King on Social Media

News

FDA Makes it Easier For Gay Men to Donate Blood

News

Dinosaur Footprints Found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Dinosaur Footprints Found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

(CTN News) – The northeastern province of Kalasin is home to the Phu Faek forest park, renowned for its deep geological importance and fascinating history. The park recently discovered an astonishing find of preserved dinosaur footprints.

A resident of Ban Nam Kham in the Phu Laen Chang sub-district informed the Department of Mineral Resources and park authorities of the discovery.

Over ten footprints that are thought to have belonged to a species of carnivorous dinosaur were found after further research. The prints were preserved in a sizable sandstone layer for millions of years.

The footprints, which measure between 17 and 31 centimeters in width and 21 to 30 centimeters in length, are thought to have been made by a tiny meat-eating dinosaur.

Dinosaur’s height and length

Official estimates place this dinosaur’s height and length at 2 and 5 meters, respectively. About 140 million years ago, it lived in the region that would eventually become Thailand.

This is a remarkable finding for the scientific world since it is the first time this dinosaur species has been linked to any evidence in Thailand.

For individuals interested in paleontology and earth science, Phu Faek Forest Park has long been known for its geoscientific importance.

The finding of these fossilized footprints enhances the park’s already extensive history and has increased visitor interest in it.

The park has long been praised for its stunning woodland setting, drawing visitors who love the local wildlife and flowers. Then, in 1996, while enjoying lunch in the park’s foothills, a group of visitors discovered a peculiar footprint on a rock terrace.

They took a closer look and saw what seemed to be a massive footprint. They informed neighborhood geologists of their discoveries, who examined the print and verified its provenance.

Since then, park authorities have struggled to preserve and present the discovery, which first consisted of just four dinosaur footprints. Ten more prints, thought to be from a different species of dinosaur, have been added to the region by this new find.

Related CTN News:

Songkran Renowned Water Festival is Set to Become Thailand’s 4th intangible Cultural Heritage

Former Thai PM’s Daughter Paetongtarn Unfazed By PPRP-SATP Deal

Japan Firm Installs Whale Meat Vending Machines To Boost Sales
Related Topics:
Continue Reading