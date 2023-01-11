Apple IPad Deals In 2023

(CTN News) – Don’t go to the Apple Store. Walmart and Amazon have the cheapest Apple iPad deals right now.

IPads are helpful for getting organized in the new year, thanks to their planner apps. Also works well if you want to read more in the new year and prefer a tablet over an e-reader.

Check out all the best deals on Apple iPad tablets you can still get in 2023.

Apple iPad deals

Amazon and Walmart have these iPads on sale right now.

The Apple iPad 9 is $269

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the cheapest iPad. Back camera is 8 MP wide-angle, and front camera is 12 MP ultra-wide-angle. Stereo speakers, too. It’s powered by an A13 Bionic chip. You can draw or take notes on it with the Apple Pencil ($99).

The 10.9″ Apple iPad 10th generation costs $429 and up

The iPad 10th generation is Apple’s latest iPad. 10.9-inch tablet with a Liquid Retina display and True Tone. Compared to the iPad 9, it has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. It has Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. The battery lasts all day, so you don’t have to worry about charging it mid-day at school, work, or on holiday.

There are four vibrant colors to choose from: yellow, pink, blue, and silver. You can also get WiFi-only or 5G models. Right now, the yellow model is the cheapest.

$769 for the 11″ Apple iPad Pro 4 (2022)

The updated iPad Pro has a lot of upgrades. It’s notable that the 2022 iPad Pros have the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip as the latest MacBooks. Streaming, gaming, and video editing are all made easier with the M2 chip.

On the most recent iPad Pros, Apple improved writing and drawing. The Apple Pencil 2 makes using the iPad Pro easier. You can now draw with more precision and preview marks before you create them with the Apple Pencil up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display.

The Scribble app makes it easier for the iPad to convert handwriting into text.

All-new iPad Pros come in silver and space gray. Amazon has it for $769, $30 less than the list. Storage and connectivity increase the price.

$1,070 for a 12.9″ iPad Pro 6 (2022)

Need a broader screen? It’s no problem. Apple has released a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The larger model has the same M2 chip as the 11-inch iPad Pro.

It comes in silver and space gray. Choose between four storage options and cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

$559 for Apple iPad Air 5

Apple iPad Air 5 prices are coming down at Walmart.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 was introduced in 2022. Apple’s turbocharged M1 chip boost sperformance by up to 60 percent over the previous model. A 12 MP wide-angle back camera shoots 4K video. There’s also Apple’s Liquid Retina display and Touch ID.

The Apple iPad Mini 6 starts at $400

The iPad Mini 6 has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The Apple tablet is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Besides the 12MP wide-angle back camera, it has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. Stereo speakers in landscape mode. It’s available in four colors.

Apple’s external Magic Keyboard doesn’t work with the Apple iPad Mini. The keyboard can be used with any Bluetooth-enabled device.

SEE ALSO:

Windows ALT Codes Not Working