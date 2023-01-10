Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Remains Unconscious After Collapsing 3 Weeks Ago Due To Heart Problem

(CTN NEWS) – The royal palace announced on Sunday that the eldest daughter of the Thai monarch, who passed out in December of last year due to a cardiac issue, is still unconscious.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, according to Thai royals, is on “medical apparatus supporting the heart, lungs, and kidney” after collapsing.

The princess, who is most likely the heir apparent, has had three health updates released by the palace.

According to local media, the 44-year-old daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn passed out on December 15 while working with her dogs in the Pak Chong area of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Following her collapse, the princess was transported to Pak Chong Nana Hospital in the same neighborhood on the suggestion of royal doctors for first care.

She was eventually transported by helicopter to Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, where medical staff described her condition as “stable to some extent.”

The princess’s dogs were being prepared to compete in the Thailand Working Dog Championship, which was put on by the Royal Thai Army, according to The Bangkok Post.

According to the palace, the princess’s collapse was caused by a severe heart arrhythmia brought on by inflammation after contracting a mycoplasma infection.

The princess “remains unconscious generally,” according to the report.

As they continuously monitor her status, doctors “continue to administer medication, use technology to support the functions of the heart, lung, and kidney, as well as apply antibiotics.”

After verifying that she was hospitalized, the palace had stated in its second update that her “condition is stable at a certain level” and that although her heartbeat was being managed by medication, her cardiac contraction remained weak.

It also stated that “doctors supplied medication and machines support the heart, lungs, and kidney.”

Social media users posted videos showing masses assembled in front of the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Several vigils are reportedly being staged in front of the hospital where the Thai princess is connected to life support.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, says the Palace in a carefully worded statement. The oldest daughter of King Rama X is in hospital since Dec 15 after falling unconscious due to “heart conditions” and is on “medical equipment supporting the heart, lungs and kidney”. pic.twitter.com/FpSi20dZvd — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) January 8, 2023

The Thai king, who hurried to be by his daughter’s side last month, has not yet publicly named an heir, although Princess Bajrakitiyabha and her 17-year-old half-brother Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti are widely regarded as his most likely successors.

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Career

Princess Bajrakitiyabha has a Ph.D. in law from Cornell University and was Thailand’s ambassador to Austria from 2012-14. She has worked on several projects with the United Nations and was appointed as a representative of Thailand for UN Women in September 2008.

She is the oldest child of King Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara, the monarch’s first wife. She was given the general rank position as chief of staff for the Royal Security Command in 2021.

Some detractors have pointed out on social media that the Thai Royal Palace’s claims are vague and that the princess’s condition is more serious than indicated.

