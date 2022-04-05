Temple Embezzler Says US$5.6 Million Was a Gift from Abbot

The man accused of embezzling about US$5.6 million in temple renovation funds from Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Bangkok has denied all charges.

He alleges the money was given to him as a “gift” from the now-deceased abbot Somdet Phra Wannarat.

The suspect was arrested by Crime Suppression police on March 23 at a condominium in Bangkok after forensic investigators discovered evidence of embezzlement of temple funds intended for the renovation of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Bangkok.

Crime Suppression Police say the man was a close personal friend of the late abbot, Somdet Phra Wannarat, the abbot of Wat Bowonniwet Vihara.

The suspect’s name has not been released by police, who have only identified him as Mr. Noei. Thai media outlets have referred to him as Mr. Apirat.

A revered abbot was being treated for gallbladder cancer at Chulalongkorn Hospital when the alleged embezzlement occurred. He passed away on March 15.

Police raided the man’s condominium and uncovered a treasure trove of luxury items including Bentley, Porsche, Volvo, BMW, and Lexus cars, cash, bank accounts, brand name bags, and gold-plated amulets worth more than US$2.9 million.

All the items were impounded as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Embezzled Fund for Temple Renovations

Crime Suppression Police revealed that investigators learned the funds were mostly intended for renovation and construction work at three branch temples associated with Wat Bowonniwet Vihara.

Investigators say the man has denied embezzling the money, asserting that the money was given to him as a “gratuitous gift”.

The investigators found his statement unbelievable and in contradiction with the evidence.

Police are also investigating whether the suspect transferred temple funds to close associates or other people.

Money laundering charges could be brought against anyone who received property from the suspect, police said.

According to Crime Suppression Police, the total amount of embezzled money might exceed US$7.9 million dollars.

The Bangkok Post reports police are now investigating allegations that the suspect had embezzled funds from two other temples.

Approximately US$2.3 million from a fund intended for a construction project at Wat Rattanavararam, and another US$298,000 intended for the construction of a school at Wat Khiriwiharn.