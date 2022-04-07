Temple “Embezzler” Had Plans for US$1.1 Million Lamborghini

The scandal surrounding luxury cars purchased by Apirat Jayankura Na Ayudhya, a long-time aide of late temple abbot Somdej Phra Wannarat, has continued to unfold.

Investigators found that Mr. Apirat bought a Bentley from a dealership in Bangkok after allegedly embezzling some US$5.9 million from the Wat Bowon Niwet Vihara temple and its up-country branches.

The staff at the showroom told police that Mr. Apirat wanted to also purchase a Lamborghini for US$1.1 million but that it was out of stock. Mr. Apirat was in the process of placing the order for the supercar when he was arrested on March 23 at his condominium in Bangkok.

Porsches and other luxurious vehicles were also found in connection with the temple embezzlement case.

The police spokesperson reported that in addition to allegedly stealing a huge amount of money, Mr. Apirat also used the late abbot’s name to obtain money from his devotees.

In addition, Mr. Apirat stole valuable amulets worth more than US$29,000 from Wat Bowon Niwet for sale.

Police investigators also went to Trat province to question witnesses to find out details related to some of his financial transactions.

Phrakhru Kittiwattana, the abbot of Wat Rattanawararam, a temple branch of Wat Bowon Niwet, was questioned by police.

According to the Bangkok Post, as part of their investigation, they talked to Surasak Ingprasan and his son Pichanon, who own the stone mill Petchsiam Sila Trat, which supplied the temple with building materials.

In a 60-page plus statement, the abbot and the mill owner denied involvement in Mr. Apirat’s alleged embezzlement.

