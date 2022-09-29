Connect with us

Where we can get free coffee on National Coffee Day in San Antonio?
Where we can get free coffee on National Coffee Day in San Antonio?

CTN NEWS –  Free coffee on National Coffee Day? That seems like the perfect blend. Several chains across the U.S. participate in one of the most popular food holidays of the year by offering free hot or cold coffee.

Almost all offers are only valid on National Coffee Day, which is Thursday, Sept. 29. We’ve gathered the freebies and deals for the chains that operate in San Antonio because we all deserve a free cup of joe every now and then.

Here are the places you can get your sip for free:
  • Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free medium coffee or cold brew with any donut purchase on Thursday. Use the code COFFEE DAY if purchasing online.
  • Dunkin’: Loyalty members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Thursday. The offer excludes nitro cold brew and cold brew. The offers are not available on delivery platforms or through guest orders on the Dunkin’ app.
  • Krispy Kreme: The chain is giving away a free hot or iced cup of coffee to people who buy online, in-store, or through the drive-thru. Rewards members can also get a free doughnut of choice with their free coffee. Both offers are only valid on Thursday.
  • PJ’s Coffee: People who use PJ’s mobile app can get a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew with the promo code COFFEE on Thursday. The offer does not include flavoring or substitutions.
  • Shipley’s Donuts: Customers can get a free medium house blend coffee with any purchase, either in-store or online. on Thursday. If purchasing online, use promo code COFFEE929. The offer is valid at participating locations.
  • Smoothie King: The chain has an ongoing promotion that includes any new espresso or cold brew coffee smoothie for $5. The promotion is only available before 11 a.m.

When is  National Coffee Day 2022?

The caffeine beverage that keeps us going is celebrated on National Coffee Day on September 29.

