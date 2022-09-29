A study shows that liver transplants to someone in need is safe and lifesaving

CTN NEWS – Every year, thousands of people die waiting for liver transplants. Living-donor transplantation holds the potential to save many of these lives, yet remains underused in the United States.

During the procedure, a portion of a donor’s liver is removed and transplanted into a person with liver disease. The donor’s remaining liver returns to its normal size and capacity within a few months.

These transplants haven’t taken off in the United States in the same way that they have in Asia and other Eastern countries, it’s time to increase their use, a study published online on Sept. 25 in the Journal of Hepatology argues.

It showed that folks who undergo living-donor liver transplants do as well as people who receive tissue from deceased donors.

Living-donor liver transplantation is a viable option

Living-donor liver transplantation is a viable option for all sorts of patients if they have a donor available, said Dr. David Klassen, chief medical officer at the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) in Richmond, Va.

More than 11,000 people are on the waiting list for livers now. In 2021, 9,236 liver transplants were performed: 8,667 from deceased donors and 569 from living donors, said Klassen, who was not involved in the new study.

For the study, the researchers looked at how well people fared after nearly 3,000 living-donor liver transplants in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and the long-term survival was excellent.

Most recipients who are eligible for deceased-donor