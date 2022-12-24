Taxi Driver Killed After Colliding with Passenger Train at Crossing

On Friday morning, a taxi driver was killed when he drove around a railway crossing barrier and into the path of a passenger train in Bangkok’s Thung Song Hong neighborhood.

According to Pol Maj Anuchit Chartchuliam, investigation chief at Thung Song Hong, the crossing was at North Park intersection in Laksi district. The fatal collision was reported to police shortly after 6 a.m.

A Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi train with four carriages stopped on the crossing, the front hard up against a crumpled green and yellow taxi, according to emergency responders. The taxi driver was killed in the driver’s seat, trapped inside the wreckage.

Sub Lt Chucheep Wangthong, 65, was identified on the cabbie’s driver’s license.

Mana, a member of the train crew, told police that the train left Hua Lamphong station at 5.20 a.m. for Kaeng Khoi. When it arrived at the crossing, the barrier had already been lowered by a railway employee.

Suddenly, a taxi drove around the barrier and into the path of the approaching passenger train, which collided with it.

The crash occurred at 5.50 a.m. on Friday, according to Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, public relations chief for the State Railway of Thailand.

The automatic barrier had already been deactivated. A taxi traveling from Khamphaeng Phet Road to Vibhavadi Road drove around the crossing barrier and into the path of the train, which collided with it.

The train driver blew the warning klaxon several times and slowed down as he approached the crossing, according to Mr Ekkarat, but the taxi did not stop and drove in front of the train. He said a fact-finding investigation into the collision and how it could have been avoided had been ordered.

Car hit by passenger train

On December 8, a car smashed through a railroad crossing and was hit by a passenger train in Hua Hin, Thailand. The collision killed three people. One person was injured but survived.

Police officers at Hua Hin Police Station received a report of a train colliding with a car at the railroad crossing on Soi Hua Hin 94 between Nong Kae Railway Station and Hua Hin Railway Station in Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province’s Hua Hin district.

Police, Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation Rescue Unit personnel, and Nong Kae Railway Station Chief Songyot Chankasorn rushed to the scene.

The team discovered a demolished Mazda sedan and train No. 86 from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Bangkok parked on the tracks. Inside the car was an injured man.

Inside the car, police discovered the body of Mr.Vara of Hua Hin Police Station. Vara had a serious wound on his face.

Two women’s bodies were discovered on the floor near the car. At this point, their identities are unknown. All three bodies were transported to Hua Hin Hospital for autopsies.

The train driver told police that he was driving north from Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand toward Bangkok. He claimed to have witnessed the Mazda smash through the barrier at the crossing.

He was aware of what was about to happen, but there was nothing he could do to prevent the train from colliding with the car. The damaged train was pushed to Hua Hin Station by volunteers for repairs. All of the passengers were not injured and were transferred to another service.

Thailand has at least 584 railway crossings were built throughout the kingdom by locals without coordination with the Thai State Railway. Because locomotive engineers do not expect anyone to cross at these unofficial crossings, which are likely not marked on SRT maps, trains are more likely to hit cars or people.

The Thai State Railway formed a working group to address the issue, installing warning lights at the ad hoc crossings to warn motorists of oncoming trains as the first step.

the Thai State Railway is now installing barriers at 775 crossings that have been brought under its supervision. In addition, the railway was installing barriers at an additional 130 crossings.