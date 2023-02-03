E-Cigarettes Should be Legalized in Thailand, Says DES Minister

(CTN News) – E-cigarettes should be legalized, according to the Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand.

According to Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Thai lawmakers should change the legislation to better reflect the experiences of many citizens of industrialized nations.

Chaiwut also said that Thailand’s neighbors Singapore and Malaysia have previously legalized e-cigarettes, according to Bangkok Post.

The DES minister stated, “The essential thing is to legalize (e-cigarettes); if we feel that this is the way of life and a freedom acceptable by the majority, then we should do it.” He said that legalizing e-cigarettes would also help the state collect taxable income.

He further claims that while the legislation is still in effect, e-cigarettes are smuggled into the nation and freely sold online.

Chaiwut continued by alleging that dishonest cops are taking advantage of the circumstance by asking the people for money.

Such bribe requests have been made in recent days, according to a group of Thai tour operators in Pattaya who reported the misconduct of a police officer who asked a party of Chinese visitors for 60,000 baht.

The visitors were carrying electronic cigarettes. The police officer reportedly requested the bribe over a group conversation on the LINE app.

Paisarn Suethanuwong, a committee member of the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand, discussed the incident in an interview with Channel 3 on Wednesday, leading to the viral story.

The senior police sergeant major stated by the Thai tour guides confirmed he is the accused but denied it, according to Mueang Pattaya Police Station Superintendent Kunlachart Kunlachai, who made this report yesterday.

Nopphakit allegedly disputed the charge and averred his innocence in a Channel 3 report. He continued by saying he is a good, diligent cop. The senior cop is also praised as an excellent officer in posts on the Mueang Pattaya Police Station website.

But after ultimately confessing that he had punished the Chinese visitors for having vapes, the policeman was sent to Chon Buri Police Headquarters.

